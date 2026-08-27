Would you buy one Ferrari Luce or two used cars for half the price?

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The Luce brings together five seats, four doors and an electric drivetrain for the first time in Ferrari’s history.

Ferrari customers have historically been willing to forgive almost anything — except a Ferrari that does not look or sound as they believe it should.

The reaction to the new Luce has therefore been particularly strong. It is Ferrari’s first fully electric production model, its first five-seater and liftback, and only its second four-door car. More troublingly for traditionalists, its styling has prompted questions over whether it looks like a Ferrari at all.

Developed with Jony Ive and Marc Newson’s LoveFrom design collective, the Luce replaces the usual curves and barely concealed aggression with smooth bodywork, a high roof and minimalist cabin.

Former Ferrari chair Luca di Montezemolo warned of “the destruction of a myth”, Italian senator Carlo Calenda called it an “aesthetic and technological insult”, and designer Maurizio Corbi likened it to a “family soap bar”. Ferrari’s share price fell by more than 8% after the car’s unveiling.

Its specifications, however, are more difficult to dismiss. Four electric motors produce a combined 772kW, with Ferrari claiming 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and a maximum speed of more than 310km/h. A 122kWh battery provides a claimed WLTP range of 530km and it can accept DC charging at up to 350kW.

During the 2026 Monterey Car Week, the first production Luce sold for $40m (R640.3m) through RM Sotheby’s, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction. (RM SOTHEBY'S)

The Luce starts at €550,000 in Italy, equivalent to roughly R10.2m before any South African pricing adjustments. Ferrari’s first electric car is therefore also its most expensive regular production model.

Someone has already paid considerably more. During the 2026 Monterey Car Week, the first production Luce sold for $40m (R640.3m) through RM Sotheby’s, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

A charity auction involving the first example is not a reliable indication of what ordinary Luce models will be worth, although the phrase “ordinary Luce” may be stretching matters. The result nevertheless suggests that the criticism surrounding the car has not weakened Ferrari’s hold over its most determined collectors.

Its approximate R10.2m starting price also provides some perspective on the South African used-car market. According to the latest AutoTrader data, less than half that amount could buy an older Ferrari and a separate luxury or electric car. Here we examine three unique pairings:

Ferrari California and BMW i4

The California suffered a similar, if less severe, identity crisis when it appeared in 2008. Ferrari positioned it as a more usable grand tourer, with a front-mounted V8, folding metal roof, dual-clutch transmission and two rear seats that offered limited space for adult passengers.

It was Ferrari’s first road car to combine a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with a direct-injection V8, and its first front-engined V8 production model. Early examples used a naturally aspirated 4.3l engine producing 338 kW, while the later California T adopted a turbocharged 3.9l unit.

Softer and heavier than the contemporary 458 Italia, the California acquired the slightly dismissive 'entry-level Ferrari' tag. (Supplied)

Softer and heavier than the contemporary 458 Italia, the California acquired the slightly dismissive “entry-level Ferrari” description. It could nevertheless reach 100km/h in under four seconds and exceed 300km/h, while offering the sort of everyday usability that now appears throughout Ferrari’s range.

AutoTrader data covers 35 Californias with an average price of R1,891,602. The average model year is 2011 and average mileage is 39,516 km. A BMW i4 adds four doors, usable rear seats and an electric drivetrain for an average R1,173,218. The 34 examples represented have covered an average of 18,631km and have an average model year of 2023.

The BMW i4 M50 flagship produces 400kW and 795Nm. (Supplied)

The data cover the entire i4 range, although the M50 flagship produces 400kW and 795Nm, reaches 100km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds and offers a WLTP range of between 416km and 520km. At average prices, the California and i4 would cost R3,064,820 together, approximately R7.9m less than the Luce’s converted Italian starting price.

Ferrari FF and Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan

The FF was Ferrari’s first attempt to make one car perform a wide range of tasks. Launched in 2011, it combined four seats and a 450l boot with four-wheel drive and a 485kW 6.3l naturally aspirated V12.

Despite its size, the FF could reach 100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and continue to 335km/h. (Supplied)

Its unusual 4RM system used a separate two-speed gearbox at the front of the engine, providing additional traction without the weight of a conventional four-wheel-drive system. Despite its size, the FF could reach 100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and continue to 335km/h.

AutoTrader data covers 32 FFs at an average price of R2,885,764, with mileage of 30,172km and an average model year of 2012. The eight Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedans average R1,563,109, with 13,509km and an average model year of 2023.

The EQS was developed as an electric counterpart to the S-Class. (Supplied)

Developed as an electric counterpart to the S-Class, the EQS combined a dedicated EV platform with air suspension, rear-wheel steering and a drag coefficient as low as 0.20. Together, the average FF and EQS cost R4,448,873, pairing a V12 Ferrari with one of Mercedes-Benz’s quietest and most aerodynamic luxury sedans.

Ferrari 458 Italia and Audi e-tron GT

The 458 Italia is closer to the traditional picture of a Ferrari. Introduced in 2009 as the F430’s replacement, it used a mid-mounted 4.5l naturally aspirated V8 producing 419kW at 9,000rpm, driving the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari claimed it could reach 100km/h in less than 3.4 seconds and exceed 325 km/h.

The 458 Italia was the last series-production mid-engined Ferrari V8 without turbocharging or hybrid assistance. (Supplied)

It became the last series-production mid-engined Ferrari V8 without turbocharging or hybrid assistance, a distinction reflected in current prices. AutoTrader data includes 59 examples with an average value of R4,869,061. Average mileage is 26,618km and the average model year is 2012.

The Audi e-tron GT approaches performance from the opposite direction, combining a low-slung four-door body with dual-motor electric propulsion and all-wheel drive. The four examples represented in the AutoTrader data have an average price of R1,767,835, average mileage of 12,967km and an average model year of 2023. Given the small number of listings, these figures are best viewed as a snapshot of the market.

The Audi e-tron GT combines a low-slung four-door body with dual-motor electric propulsion and all-wheel drive. (Audi)

At average prices, the 458 Italia and e-tron GT would cost R6,636,896 together. That is above half the Luce’s approximate price, but still leaves a difference of R4,363,104. It is the most expensive of the three combinations, pairing Ferrari’s last naturally aspirated mid-engined V8 with a considerably newer electric performance car capable of carrying four adults.

An expensive change of direction

The Luce will not be bought by people cross-shopping a used California and BMW i4. Its importance as Ferrari’s first electric production car, combined with deliberately restricted supply, gives it a position no collection of used vehicles can reproduce.

The $40m Monterey result illustrates the point rather emphatically, although Chassis 0’s charitable sale and unique specification place it outside the normal market.

What the AutoTrader figures reveal is how far Ferrari has pushed the price of its new electric model beyond established performance and luxury cars. A California and i4 average just over R3m, an FF and EQS Sedan come in below R4.5m, and a 458 Italia with an Audi e-tron GT costs about R6.6m. Even the most expensive combination leaves more than R4.3m between it and the Luce’s converted Italian starting price.

The Luce brings together five seats, four doors, more than 1,000hp, and an electric drivetrain for the first time in Ferrari’s history. Whether it also looks like a Ferrari will remain a more complicated question.