All-electric Suzuki eVitara might be coming to South Africa

Suzuki is showing off its new eVitara at the Festival of Motoring.
The Japanese brand’s first battery-electric vehicle pairs a 61kWh battery pack with dual electric motors for a combined output of 135kW and 307Nm of torque. Claimed maximum driving range (WLTP) is 395km.
While a single-motor derivative is also available, the 4WD variant on display benefits from Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e four-wheel-drive system, which provides drive to both axles and enhances traction when conditions demand it.
Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes, while Trail mode and hill-descent control further enhance the soft-roader’s off-road capability.
Inside, the eVitara introduces a new Integrated Display System, combining a 10.25-inch digital instrument display with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system.
Features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360º camera, Suzuki’s Dual Sensor Brake Support II, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and seven airbags.
There’s also 12-colour interior ambient lighting, heated front seats, a glass roof with sunshade, an Infinity sound system with a subwoofer and dashboard speakers, as well as a wireless smartphone charger.
Suzuki says the eVitara on display at the Festival of Motoring represents the proposed local specification and demonstrates that the brand has a BEV ready for potential introduction to South Africa, should market conditions support it.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.