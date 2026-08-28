This is what the new Volkswagen T-Roc will cost

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The new T-Roc is 122mm longer than its predecessor. Picture:

Volkswagen South Africa has confirmed the specification and pricing of its new second-generation T-Roc, with the compact SUV set to arrive in local showrooms in three derivatives.

Built on the German carmaker’s latest MQB Evo platform, the new T-Roc is 122mm longer than its predecessor, while its wheelbase has grown by 28mm. The increased dimensions contribute to a more spacious cabin and give the SUV a more substantial presence on the road.

Its redesigned exterior brings a more muscular interpretation of the original T-Roc’s coupé-inspired shape. At the front, an extra-wide grille is flanked by LED headlights, while higher-specification models gain IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights.

The new T-Roc makes a strong first impression with aggressive front-end styling. Picture: (VW )

The lighting signature is completed by a continuous LED light strip and illuminated Volkswagen logos at both the front and rear. The latter is joined by two-part LED combination lamps, giving the T-Roc a distinctive appearance at night.

The familiar silver “hockey stick” design element remains, running from the A-pillar towards the rear, while more pronounced rear shoulders and a wider-looking stance give the new model a sportier appearance.

South Africa will receive three versions of the new T-Roc: Life, R-Line and R-Line Black Style.

A full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo rule the rear. Picture: (VW )

The entry-level Life comes with 16-inch Bilbao alloy wheels (17-inch Lima alloy wheels are available as an option), LED headlights, black roof rails, Park Assist, a rear-view camera, a 10.3-inch infotainment system and a Digital Cockpit. It also gets 10-colour ambient lighting.

The sportier R-Line adds R-Line exterior and interior styling, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, 18-inch Coventry alloy wheels and sports comfort seats, along with additional technology and convenience features.

At the top of the range, the R-Line Black Style adds black exterior mirror housings, black decorative elements, black roof rails and privacy glass. It rides on black 19-inch York Aero alloy wheels and gets 30-colour ambient lighting extending across the dashboard and doors.

The reworked interior is packed with more tech and more premium materials. Picture: (VW )

The interior represents a significant overhaul, with a redesigned dashboard, premium materials and a new integrated Digital Cockpit. Volkswagen’s latest infotainment systems are available in 10.3-inch and 12.9-inch formats, depending on specification.

A new Drive Experience Dial, borrowed from the larger Tiguan and Tayron, provides access to driving profiles and infotainment functions, while a multifunction gear selector incorporates an OLED display.

Wireless App-Connect is standard, while higher-specification models can be equipped with the optional Discover infotainment package. USB charging ports offer up to 45W of power.

Boot space has grown to 475l. Picture: (Supplied)

R-Line models also bring a more upmarket cabin treatment. The R-Line and R-Line Black Style can be fitted with sports comfort seats upholstered in Varenna leather with R-Line branding, while electrically adjustable front seats with memory functionality are standard on the R-Line.

A panoramic sunroof is available across the range, while a Harman Kardon sound system and head-up display is optional on higher-specification versions.

Safety and driver-assistance technology includes Park Assist and a rear-view camera as standard. Volkswagen’s optional IQ.Drive package adds adaptive cruise control, front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, side assist, rear traffic alert and an exit warning system, as well as a lane-keeping system with traffic jam assist and emergency assist.

Rear occupants can look forward to more space thanks to the vehicle's longer length. Picture: (Supplied)

Despite its more expressive styling, practicality remains a key part of the T-Roc’s appeal. The five-seat SUV offers 475l of luggage space, up from 445l in the outgoing model, while the longer body and wheelbase create additional space inside.

All South African versions use the same 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine. Paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, it produces 110kW and 250Nm.

Set to arrive at Volkswagen dealerships in early September, the T-Roc 1.4 TSI Life is priced at R599,900, while the 1.4 TSI R-Line costs R689,900. The range-topping 1.4 TSI R-Line Black Style is priced at R709,900.