2,275 Ford Rangers recalled for airbag defect

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Over 2,200 Ford Ranger Cab have been recalled for defective airbags. Picture:

More than 2,000 Ford Ranger Double Cab bakkie owners have been urged to take their vehicles to the nearest dealership following a dangerous defect discovered in their airbags.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued an urgent recall notice for 2, 275 Ford Ranger Double Cabs produced for the 2026–2027 production year.

The affected bakkies were sold nationwide between May 22 and June 23 this year through official Ford dealerships. Some of the vehicles were also exported to neighbouring countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

This recall affects a safety-critical component of a significant number of vehicles. Owners or users of these vehicles should contact the supplier without delay — Hardin Ratshisusu, acting consumer commissioner

According to the NCC, the problem lies with the side curtain airbags inside the cabin.

“When the airbag inflates, it can knock against the plastic trim piece on the vehicle’s side pillar (the B-Pillar). This can stop the airbag from opening properly. Moreover, the impact could break the plastic ramp off the pillar, sending it flying inside the car, where it could hit and injure passengers during a crash,” said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba.

Consumers with the affected cars are strongly urged to visit an authorised Ford dealership right away to get their vehicles inspected and fixed. The repairs will be done completely free of charge.

Acting consumer commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu warned that drivers should take the matter seriously.

“This recall affects a safety-critical component of a significant number of vehicles. Owners or users of these vehicles should contact the supplier without delay,” said Ratshisusu.

He added that the commission will closely monitor the recall process to make sure every faulty bakkie in the country is fixed.

Sowetan