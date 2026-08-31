China carmakers target SA’s EV buyers, bakkie market at Festival of Motoring

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A showgoer inside the Changan Deepal S05 REEV during the Festival of Motoring. Picture:

Chinese carmakers launched a raft of electric, hybrid and pickup models at South Africa’s biggest car show, betting on growing demand for electrified vehicles and seeking to challenge established rivals in the country’s highly competitive bakkie market.

China’s Changan and its partner Jameel Motors South Africa introduced the Deepal S05 range-extended electric vehicle — which uses a small petrol-powered engine to recharge the vehicle’s battery as it runs — and Changan Uni-S hybrid SUV.

Dongfeng distributor E Auto Motor launched the Forthing Friday range-extended crossover and Friday battery-electric vehicle, and introduced Chinese brand Kaiyi.

BAIC introduced its premium new-energy vehicle brand Arcfox, starting with the T1 compact electric SUV which is due to launch in October.

The companies used the annual WesBank Festival of Motoring to showcase electrified vehicles aimed at attracting price-sensitive and affluent buyers.

LDV and Jiangling Motors expanded their bakkie ranges with conventional fuel models, while Geely, through its all-electric Riddara bakkie, and Chery entered a market long dominated by Toyota, Ford and Isuzu.

Geely's new all-electric Riddara bakkie on display during its unveiling at the Festival of Motoring. Picture: (Nqobile Dludla)

The launches highlight the growing influence in South Africa of Chinese carmakers, which have rapidly gained market share with competitively priced vehicles and expanding model line-ups.

While electric vehicles still account for a small share of sales, adoption has accelerated in recent years as Chinese brands have flooded the market with more affordable electrified models.

“Last month, on the new vehicles we financed, about 40% were Chinese vehicles, and that’s massive if you compare it to 2016, when the number was 0.01%,” WesBank CEO Robert Gwerengwe told journalists on Thursday.

Dongfeng South Africa national sales manager JP Geldenhuys said E Auto Motor planned to expand Dongfeng’s local portfolio to include Voyah, MHero and Wuling brands.

“Between now and Q1 of 2027, our objective is to grow the South African portfolio to about 14 different vehicle models,” Geldenhuys said, from the three models in the country.

Chery-owned Lepas, which debuted earlier this year with internal combustion engine models, said it would expand into battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

“The future is new energy vehicles,” said Jay Jay Botes, general manager of Lepas & Chery South Africa. Plug-in hybrid and battery electric models have increased, “and we want to get the lion’s share of this market”, he said.

Chery-owned Omoda & Jaecoo is targeting a 60% internal combustion engine and 40% new-energy vehicle split by the end of 2027, from the current 81% and 19%.

BAIC plans to expand its local new-energy vehicle offering beyond the Arcfox T1, and enter the bakkie market with future model introductions.

Reuters