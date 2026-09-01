From Beetles to Polos: Volkswagen celebrates 75 years in South Africa

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Revealing the new Tengo at the gala dinner are, from left, Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand; President Cyril Ramaphosa; Martina Biene, Volkswagen Group Africa chairperson and MD; and Dr Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group. Picture:

Volkswagen is celebrating 75 years of vehicle production in South Africa, marking the anniversary of the first Beetle rolling off the production line at its Kariega plant on August 31 1951.

The plant, which was originally operated by South African Motor Assemblers and Distributors (Samad), has since produced nearly 40 different models and more than 4.8-million vehicles.

More than 3-million of those vehicles were built for the local market, with the factory’s production history including models such as the Beetle, Kombi, Golf, Citi Golf, Jetta, Polo and Polo Vivo.

The milestone was marked with a gala dinner in Kariega on Monday at which President Cyril Ramaphosa was the guest of honour. The celebrations continue on Tuesday with a full-day event for employees; both events provide a first look at the Tengo, a new model that will be built at the plant for South African and African markets.

Volkswagen’s history in South Africa dates back to 1951, when the Samad plant was assembling Beetles alongside Studebaker and Austin models. The Type 2, better known as the Kombi, followed in 1955 and helped establish Volkswagen as a major player in the local market.

In 1956, Volkswagenwerk in Germany acquired a controlling stake in Samad, making the facility its first plant outside Germany. It was renamed Volkswagen of South Africa in 1966 before becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG in 1974.

The Kariega plant has built more than 4.8-million vehicles since the first Beetle rolled off its production line in 1951. Picture: (VWGA)

Today, the Kariega plant is a key part of Volkswagen’s African operations. Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA), as the company was renamed in 2025, is the sole producer and exporter of the Polo worldwide and also builds the Polo Vivo, one of South Africa’s best-selling passenger cars.

The Tengo will become the third model in production at the plant. VWGA also serves as the headquarters for Volkswagen’s Africa region, which includes assembly operations in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana.

“Like me, many South Africans carry memories of the place of Volkswagen cars in their lives,” the president said in his keynote address. “This brand is so woven into our culture that we sometimes have to remind ourselves that Volkswagen is not a South African vehicle.

“Volkswagen has never been content simply to do business in South Africa. It has sought to become part of the fabric of our nation. We celebrate this proud history. We celebrate generations of Volkswagen employees who have built this company.

“We celebrate the suppliers, dealers, organised labour and communities that have been part of this journey, and we celebrate the contribution that Volkswagen has made to Kariega, Nelson Mandela Bay, the Eastern Cape and the South African economy.”

The company has also focused on developing skills and supporting communities over the past 75 years. In the 1980s, it trained black artisans at its plant despite racial segregation being enforced by law outside the factory.

The Kariega plant is the sole producer and exporter of the Polo worldwide and also builds the Polo Vivo. Picture: (David Dettmann)

Volkswagen says it has invested approximately R800m in community projects since 1994 through the VW Community Trust and other partnerships. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it opened a field hospital and vaccination centre and funded upgrades to the National Health Laboratory Service testing laboratory.

“Our roots run deep in this town and in the Eastern Cape, and from this foundation we intend to build a future for Volkswagen across the African continent,” said Martina Biene, VWGA chairperson and MD. “As the second-oldest vehicle brand in South Africa, there are not many companies that can say they have been operating in one place and delivering quality products for 75 years, and we are only able to make this claim because we have had a long history of dedicated employees building not just vehicles, but a legacy for our brand and company,” said Biene.

“I am deeply grateful to our employees, past and present, our customers, suppliers, dealers, government stakeholders and Volkswagen fans for how they have shaped our journey in South Africa so far,” concluded Biene.

“Kariega has secured its place in the Volkswagen world over the past 75 years,” said Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand globally and former MD of Volkswagen Group South Africa. “Generations of employees have built vehicles here that have won the trust of customers in South Africa and far beyond. The plant stands for quality, competitiveness and a clear commitment to performance.

“At the same time, Kariega demonstrates a simple truth: global success is not created at headquarters. It is built by strong teams, strong locations and strong local roots. South Africa is far more than a manufacturing base for Volkswagen. It is the strategic anchor for our business in Africa and an important part of our global success story.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead with confidence, determined to build on this foundation, develop skills and deliver world-class products for customers across Africa and around the globe.”

To mark the anniversary, Volkswagen has also partnered with Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists, South Africa’s oldest coffee roaster, to produce a special-edition People’s Blend coffee.