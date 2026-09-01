WATCH | Toyota Starlet jumps from zero to four stars in Global NCAP retest

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The Toyota Starlet has improved from a zero-star to a four-star rating for adult occupant protection in the latest Global NCAP #SaferCarsForAfrica crash tests, following the introduction of six airbags as standard.

We welcome Toyota’s decision to upgrade the Starlet in South Africa. This four-star result demonstrates what can be achieved when manufacturers make safety a priority — Richard Woods, Global NCAP CEO

Global NCAP awarded the two-airbag version of the Starlet a zero-star adult occupant protection rating in May, while child occupant protection was rated at three stars.

The Starlet, manufactured in India and one of South Africa’s most popular cars with more than 20,000 units sold, was previously fitted with driver and passenger front airbags and electronic stability control as standard. However, it did not have side head-protection airbags.

Toyota subsequently introduced a production update at its Indian plant, making six airbags standard, including side curtain airbags.

Global NCAP offered Toyota the opportunity to volunteer the updated six-airbag Starlet for testing under its protocols to demonstrate the benefits of the additional safety equipment. The manufacturer declined, prompting Global NCAP to fund its own test of the updated model.

The six-airbag Starlet subsequently achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.

“We welcome Toyota’s decision to upgrade the Starlet in South Africa. This four-star result demonstrates what can be achieved when manufacturers make safety a priority,” said Global NCAP chief executive officer Richard Woods. “We encourage all manufacturers to adopt similar improvements and to fit life-saving equipment as standard in the markets they serve. Safety should never be reduced to an optional extra.”

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) also welcomed the improvement.

In the side-pole test, head and abdomen/pelvis protection received a good rating, while chest protection was rated as marginal. Picture: (Global NCAP)

“The Automobile Association of South Africa welcomes this considerable improvement in the Global NCAP safety rating of the Toyota Starlet, going from an unacceptable zero-star rating to a commendable four-star result,” said AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede. “Improving safety needn’t cost much nor affect the production of entry-level model ranges. The result, when manufacturers prioritise the safety of their customers, saves many lives and revives the image of the industry.

“This result serves as an example of how improvements to safety specifications on entry-level vehicles can instantly yield safer cars on our roads. We strongly encourage those local brands with recent poorer #SaferCarsForAfrica results to work with us on improving the safety of their affected entry-level models, ensuring that safety is prioritised over cost and proving that African lives matter.”

Despite the improved adult occupant rating, Global NCAP’s assessment identified several areas of concern.

The footwell was rated as stable, but the bodyshell was found to be unstable and incapable of withstanding further loadings in the frontal test.

In the side-impact test, head and abdomen/pelvis protection was rated as good, while chest protection was adequate.

In the side-pole test, head and abdomen/pelvis protection was again rated as good, while chest protection was marginal.

Child occupant protection remained at three stars, with the head of the three-year-old dummy making contact with the vehicle interior and low chest protection recorded in the frontal impact assessment.

Finally, in the side-impact assessment, the head of the three-year-old dummy was exposed to impact.