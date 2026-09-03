Audi and SAIC set up innovation hub for China-exclusive brand

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The new models will broaden and complement AUDI’s product lineup in China, with the first vehicle slated for launch in 2028. Picture:

Volkswagen’s premium subsidiary Audi on Thursday established an innovation hub with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor for the China-exclusive AUDI brand, the company said in a statement.

The new Shanghai-based joint venture, dedicated to the four-letter, all-caps AUDI brand, will focus on vehicle and driving-control technologies, AI-powered immersive smart cockpits, and next-generation advanced driver assistance systems tailored to premium Chinese customers.

The companies did not disclose the venture’s ownership structure.

Audi and SAIC will jointly develop four all-new AUDI models on the Audi ADP 2.0 (advanced digitised platform), a dedicated architecture for next-generation intelligent connected vehicles.

The new models will broaden and complement AUDI’s product lineup in China, with the first vehicle slated for launch in 2028.

Reuters