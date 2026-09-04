Ulterio Motiv turns Jeep Gladiator into six-wheel Maximus

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The Maximus 6x6 is ready for any off-road battle. Picture:

South African conversion specialist Ulterio Motiv has transformed the Jeep Gladiator into the Maximus 6x6, a six-wheel off-roader with a longer load bed, increased payload capacity and a range of upgrades aimed at improving its off-road capability.

The conversion involves extensive modifications to the Gladiator’s chassis and body, including the addition of a third axle. Overall vehicle length increases to 6,577mm, while the load bed grows to 2,530mm. According to Ulterio Motiv, these modifications increase payload capacity to 1,090kg, while gross vehicle mass rises to 3,490kg.

The changes also extend to the drivetrain, with revised components and gearing being part of the conversion. Customers can specify suspension, wheel, tyre, braking and performance upgrades depending on their intended use.

A third axle adds extra off-road traction. Picture: (Ulterio Motiv)

The available suspension package includes a 150mm lift, Teraflex coil springs, Skyjacker 2.0 Reservoir shocks and adjustable control arms.

The braking system can be upgraded with 350mm front discs and six-piston calipers, while steering modifications are available to accommodate the altered vehicle configuration.

Wheel and tyre combinations include 17-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, with 37 x 12.5-inch all-terrain or mud-terrain tyres.

A range of accessories is also available, including roof racks, bed racks, storage systems, auxiliary lighting, recovery equipment and winches. Picture: (Ulterio Motiv)

A range of accessories is also available, including roof racks, bed racks, storage systems, auxiliary lighting, recovery equipment and winches.

Under the bonnet, the Maximus retains the Gladiator’s 3.6l Pentastar V6 petrol engine, producing 209kW at 6,400rpm and 347Nm at 4,400rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to all six wheels, while a supercharger is available as an optional upgrade.

According to Ulterio Motiv, the Maximus 6x6 starts at R3.5m. This includes the six-wheel conversion, suspension lift, revised gearing, steering upgrades, upgraded front braking system and 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 37-inch all-terrain or mud-terrain tyres.