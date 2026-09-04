Volkswagen board approves turnaround plan, flags 50,000 possible job cuts across group

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Volkswagen said a further fundamental adjustment to global workforce levels was necessary. File picture:

Volkswagen’s supervisory board on Thursday unanimously approved a comprehensive transformation plan that could include cutting the group’s workforce by about 50,000 jobs, including management positions, as the carmaker seeks to improve competitiveness.

The “Future Plan”, presented by Volkswagen’s management board and approved at a supervisory board meeting, is designed to make the Volkswagen Group and its brands more efficient, more competitive and better positioned for the future, the company said.

Volkswagen said a further fundamental adjustment to global workforce levels was necessary in addition to existing programmes to achieve the goals of the transformation initiative and safeguard the group’s competitiveness.

The company did not provide further details on the timing of the workforce reduction or how the cuts would be distributed across its brands and regions.

It cited increasing global competitive pressure, changing demand patterns and technological change in the automotive industry as reasons for the planned measures.

Reuters