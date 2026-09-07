Mazda SA lowers price of Mazda 2 1.5 Active by R46,000

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Upgraded earlier this year, this is the most affordable derivative in the Mazda 2 range. Picture:

Mazda South Africa is temporarily lowering the price of its Mazda 2 1.5 Active, with the entry-level model now available for R289,900, down from its usual list price of R336,000.

Upgraded earlier this year, the most affordable derivative in the Mazda 2 range rides on 15-inch steel wheels with two-tone plastic covers and features yellow front-grille accents, slender LED headlamps, electrically folding side mirrors and black wheel-arch mouldings.

Inside, the cabin features a seven-inch display with MZD Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with six speakers and electric windows, plus keyless entry and start.

Safety features include four airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency brake assist and rear ISOFIX seat tethers. Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) system is also fitted.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW and 148Nm of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mazda says the promotional price is available for a limited period while stocks last. The deal includes a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, three-year/unlimited-kilometre service plan and five-year roadside assistance package.