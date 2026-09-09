CONSUMER WATCH | VW T-Cross suffers multiple equipment failures

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Keagan Hodgson's 2019 VW T-Cross 1.0 TSI DSG Highline has suffered a number of serious issues. Picture:

Keagan Hodgson regrets trading in his trouble-free Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.6 Maxx for a used 2019 T-Cross 1.0 TSI DSG Highline.

The East Rand resident opted to upgrade as his growing family required the extra space.

The car has proved problematic — and now that the maintenance plan has expired — he’s bracing for further parts replacements at his own cost.

It is estimated that the car has tallied a bill in excess of R200,000 for various issues since he purchased it in July 2023. In the hope of trading it in recently, he was offered between R150,000 and R190,000.

The list includes five new batteries, three alternators, two sets of clutches, a radio unit, both front headlamps — and more.

Hodgson purchased the vehicle on 72,000km from the approved pre-owned section of Motus Volkswagen Kempton Park. According to the service history, the vehicle was initially sold at Motus Volkswagen Edenvale.

“I had no reason to worry about the vehicle’s past — it was from the Master Cars section.”

The car has had three alternator replacements. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

At the time, the vehicle had the balance of a 90,000km maintenance plan with Volkswagen. Currently, the odometer sits around 137,000km.

“From around August 2023 — a month after taking delivery — I started noticing little noises, which led to the workship repositioning the motor and at 75,000km the clutches in the dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG) had to be replaced.”

In September 2023, the central infotainment unit failed. This, along with the on-board power supply control unit, were replaced.

As January 2024 kicked-off, new year festivities were dampened by a foreboding warning on the instrument cluster: “It indicated an error with the stop-start system, then went into limp mode.”

After being taken into the workshop, it was deemed the cylinder head needed replacement.

In July that year the first headlight failed. The inner module was replaced, which burned out, necessitating a new, complete headlight assembly. The following month, a noisy wishbone mounting was addressed.

That same month a broken piece of panel trim required the entire removal of the dashboard.

The infotainment screen was replaced soon after buying the vehicle. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Transmission issues, also in August 2024, led to the fitment of new DSG clutches.

At a cost of R32,000 — money it turns out was wisely spent — Hodgson extended the maintenance plan to 120,000km with a September 2025 expiry date.

From August 2025 he started taking the vehicle into CFAO Benoni Citi Volkswagen instead.

More recently, the car’s instrument cluster has intermittently warned “12-volt battery low, charge by driving” which has Hodgson concerned that it may need yet another battery replacement.

Oddly, the car’s cluster also appears to permanently display an “Infotainment system switched off” message — when the central screen and its functions are clearly active.

Hodgson’s case was shared with Volkswagen Group Africa’s PR department for comment.

PR manager Tebogo Losaba said the company’s customer interaction centre confirmed “the matter has been resolved by the dealer”.

The cluster displays a message indicating the infotainment system is off. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The dealership’s general manager, Chantel Channer, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Hodgson remains concerned about more additional failures and having to be out-of-pocket to foot the bill.

It is understood that should the infotainment system fail again, for instance, replacing it may cost as much as R20,907. The six-CD changer module within the glove box carries a whopping R89,650 replacement figure.

“Nobody from Volkswagen Group Africa reached out to intervene — and that’s what’s upset me the most. There’s no high-level troubleshooting, just replacement of parts. The dealership has been doing what they can.”

In November 2021, TimesLIVE Motoring reported on a similar story involving a T-Cross owner whose vehicle gave persistent electronic issues.

This included stop-start system errors, oddities related to the instrument cluster and problems with the wireless smartphone charging module.

Volkswagen Group Africa took the car to its Kariega headquarters for inspection. It said some of the gremlins were attributed to software updates that were set to be remedied, after consultation with Volkswagen in Germany.

In that particular case, the manufacturer “reached an amicable solution” with the owner. They settled the finance on his T-Cross — and he purchased a Honda HR-V.