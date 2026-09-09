New BMW 3 Series enters final phase of development

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The performance flagship will be the M350 xDrive. Picture:

The next-generation BMW 3 Series with internal combustion engines (ICE) has entered the final phase of series production development, with BMW continuing testing ahead of its introduction.

The new ICE-powered 3 Series will be sold alongside the fully electric i3, which had its design premiere in March 2026. BMW says the range will comprise four and six-cylinder engines, all using 48V mild-hybrid technology.

Striking exterior design

The new eighth-generation 3 Series, codenamed the G50, adopts BMW’s Neue Klasse design language, including a new interpretation of the brand’s signature four-eyed front end.

A long wheelbase, short overhangs and pronounced surfaces shape the exterior, while the 2.5-box design retains the proportions associated with BMW’s sporty sedans.

BMW says the electric i3 and ICE-powered 3 Series models share the same basic design, with detail differences determined by their respective drive systems.

The Neue Klasse influence also extends to the cabin, which features BMW Panoramic iDrive and BMW Operating System X. The system combines the vehicle’s display and operating functions into a new interface centred around the driver.

The car has a longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks than its predecessor. Picture: (BMW)

A six-cylinder flagship

The performance flagship will be the M350 xDrive, which is the only new 3 Series variant to use a 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, it produces a combined 326kW and 580Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive as standard, the M350 xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed 4.1 seconds.

The four-cylinder models will also use 48V mild-hybrid technology, while BMW says the range has been developed with efficiency in mind across the powertrain, aerodynamics and vehicle electronics.

Efficiency-focused features include active air-flap control, an Efficiency Coach that provides driving advice, and a My Mode Efficient setting designed to reduce energy consumption.

Sporty underpinnings

On the chassis front, the new 3 Series utilises a double-joint spring-strut front axle and five-link rear axle. Front and rear anti-roll bar mounts with high preload are used to improve roll control and stability.

The car has a longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks than its predecessor, while BMW has also revised the steering ratio and upgraded the integrated braking system.

Standard suspension uses newly developed lift-related dampers, with adaptive suspension and adaptive M suspension available as options. Optional sports tyres will also be offered for the first time, measuring 245/35 R20 at the front and 275/30 R20 at the rear.

In keeping with its straight-line performance the M350 xDrive further benefits from specific chassis tuning, along with increased torsional and vertical stiffness. Adaptive M suspension, an M Sport differential and variable sport steering are also fitted as standard.

A 'Drift Moment' function allows for easy oversteer. Picture: (BMW)

It will also introduce a new ‘Drift Moment’ function, scheduled to become available during 2027. Activated through the central display, the system sends the engine’s drive entirely to the rear wheels. Combined with M-specific control of the multi-disc clutch and DSC switched off, it essentially allows the driver to initiate controlled oversteer.

The new 3 Series also introduces a host of new electronics and software architecture centred around BMW’s Driving Stack, an integrated hardware and software system that co-ordinates the vehicle’s driving-related functions. On ICE models, the system manages functions including transverse dynamics and the dynamic all-wheel-drive system.

The next-generation BMW 3 Series is currently undergoing final driving dynamics testing at BMW Group’s test centre near Miramas in southern France, where engineers are evaluating the car on high-speed and handling circuits as well as different road surfaces.

Earlier testing included cold-weather trials at the BMW Group’s winter testing centre in Arjeplog, Sweden, and high-speed development work at the Nürburgring.