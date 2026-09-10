Zero Carbon Charge begins real-world EV test on N3

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The N3 EV real-world test will use data from everyday journeys to get a clearer picture of how different EVs perform under South African conditions. Picture:

Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) has launched a real-world electric vehicle (EV) test on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, an initiative that will turn electric vehicle journeys into a source of real-world data for motorists and fleet operators considering the switch to electric.

The N3 EV Real-World Test, launched to mark World EV Day, will use data from everyday journeys to give motorists and fleet operators a clearer picture of how different EVs perform under actual South African road, weather and driving conditions.

Participants will use two Charge charging hubs on the route: Leeukop Padstal in the Free State and Three Towers Farm Stall in KwaZulu-Natal. Both operate off-grid using solar-powered microgrids and battery storage.

The hubs currently offer a combined charging capacity of 360kW, with upgrades to as much as 720kW planned. The infrastructure is designed to accommodate both passenger and commercial EVs, including vehicles capable of ultra-fast charging.

Drivers who register for the test will receive Charge credits towards their charging costs. They will have two months to complete their N3 journey, with charging data including energy delivered, charging speed and charging duration collected through the Charge app.

Charge will publish aggregated results on its website, creating an accessible real-world resource for prospective EV buyers, fleet operators, existing EV owners and the wider electric mobility industry — Joubert Roux, Charge co-founder and chair

Participants will also provide information about their vehicle and journey through a questionnaire.

The resulting data will be anonymised or aggregated to measure factors including:

distance travelled;

elevation change;

battery consumption;

range;

energy efficiency in kWh per 100km; as well as

actual charging performance.

Charge co-founder and chair Joubert Roux said manufacturer range and efficiency figures did not always reflect what motorists could expect on a long-distance journey.

“Motorists and fleet operators want to know what range they can realistically expect on the open road, how much energy a vehicle uses between Johannesburg and Durban, and how factors such as elevation, weather and driving conditions affect performance,” he said.

The initiative is intended to build a growing database covering different vehicles, drivers, loads and conditions rather than ranking EVs under identical test conditions.

“Once sufficient test data has been collected, Charge will publish aggregated results on its website, creating an accessible real-world resource for prospective EV buyers, fleet operators, existing EV owners and the wider electric mobility industry,” Roux said.

The test builds on Charge’s launch in May of its first two off-grid charging hubs on the Johannesburg-Durban N3 corridor.

Drivers can register for the N3 EV Real-World Test here.