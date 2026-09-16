LAUNCH | Hyundai updates Creta crossover and Staria minibus

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The Creta is available in N-Line attire for the first time. Picture:

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Hyundai has held steady in the top five monthly sales performers, despite no new product introductions over the past year.

While its local brand image has taken flak over developments such as the Global NCAP zero-star crash test rating for the Grand i10, Hyundai appears to remain popular even as the Chinese onslaught intensifies.

This week it released updated versions of two models: the Creta crossover and Staria minibus. We attended the introduction and drove both models through the East Rand of Johannesburg to Cullinan in Tshwane and back.

The Creta was first launched locally in 2017. It was an Indian import and at the time, took in rivals such as the Nissan Juke, Mazda CX-3, Suzuki Vitara and Toyota C-HR. This category has evolved considerably since then: aside from legacy players, there are more new Chinese entrants than one could count on two hands.

What buyers will find interesting is that the 2026 Creta comes in at R44,000 less than the version launched in 2022. Pricing starts at R434,900.

A simpler rear design incorporates a single light-bar. Picture: (Supplied)

Thankfully it does not skimp on critical safety features. Even this standard model has six airbags, as well as the expected ABS, electronic stability control and Isofix child seat mounting points. It also gets a reverse camera and tyre pressure monitor.

For the first time there is an N-Line iteration of the Creta, giving buyers a sportier experience in terms of visuals. This model goes for R569,000.

Sadly there is no longer a diesel variant of the Creta. The standard car is powered by a normally aspirated 1.5l petrol motor linked to a continuously variable transmission.

The N Line has the same displacement but with turbocharged punch and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This is the version we drove at the launch.

The unit delivers 118kW/253Nm. It makes for a pleasant pairing, with reasonable smoothness off the line and sufficient push for confident overtaking. Drive is to the front wheels and Hyundai SA says there is no business case to offer an all-wheel drive powertrain.

The Creta is available in N Line attire for the first time. Picture: (Supplied)

Truth be told, my driving partner and I were so deeply engrossed in conversation that our focus was less on the finer nuances of operation — but that is what you want from a sorted powertrain in any case: the ability to do its job unobtrusively in the background. Obviously when we have the car on extended test, we will be able to comment on its performance in the day-to-day slog of slow traffic and more.

The interior has a racy theme with red stitching, a substantial three-spoke steering wheel and black leatherette upholstery. It is a pleasant place to be and overall quality is fair, if not as plush in veneer as some Chinese rivals in the class. Still, you know you are getting proven durability with the Hyundai.

On the outside the revised Creta has new headlights, rear lighting clusters and updated bumper designs. The N Line version is particularly fetching with its 18-inch alloys. There are no glaring omissions from an equipment perspective, but an automatic tailgate would have been welcomed.

Tweaks for the new Staria are extremely subtle. Picture: (Supplied)

Next we hopped into the Staria.

For this one you really need to look closely to see the changes. They are minor: a refreshed bumper design at the front, additional wheel styles, a revised garnish at the rear and inside, a new steering wheel design and larger screens. Quite minor — but thankfully there was not much wrong with the outgoing Staria to begin with. It is a minibus that disguises its commercial vehicle origins a bit better than some alternatives.

There are as many as five versions of the Staria. The basic three-seater panel-van model starts at R719,900. The middle-grade nine-seater Executive we drove costs R959,900 — add R20,000 if you want it as an 11-seater. The range-topping Luxury model costs R1.32m.

Larger infotainment screen is part of the package. Picture: (Supplied)

Diesel is still the power source of choice in this category and the Hyundai retains its 2.2l turbocharged-diesel unit. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. It feels stout with a 130kW/430Nm output, offering ample pulling power.

The cabin of the Executive model is well-assembled, but with its black leatherette and dark plastics, it is clearly aimed at functionality and long-term robustness rather than evincing a premium atmosphere. That is what the Luxury model is for, of course.

The rear is largely unchanged. Picture: (Supplied)

Both the Creta and Staria have a seven-year/200,000km warranty.

Sowetan