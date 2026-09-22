Nissan launches new Tekton SUV in SA

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Nissan launched its new Tekton SUV in SA on Monday, betting that a wave of new vehicle introductions can help to revive growth and reassure customers and dealers after the Japanese carmaker exited local manufacturing this year and shifted to an import-focused business.

The launch marks the first in a series of new models Nissan plans to bring to SA as it seeks to strengthen its presence in Africa’s biggest automotive market after the sale of its Pretoria plant this year to China’s Chery, a move that raised questions about the brand’s future in the country.

Nissan has been restructuring globally to cut costs through plant closures, job reductions and a leaner vehicle portfolio.

The Tekton boasts 212mm of ground clearance. Picture: (Nissan)

“Unfortunately, we had to stop the activity of manufacturing in South Africa. We’re maximising capacity in other plants, and that makes us more competitive, which hopefully we see in the vehicles we bring,” Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila told reporters at the launch.

South Africa’s automotive sector is undergoing significant change as established global brands face growing competition from Chinese carmakers while adapting to shifting consumer demand towards SUVs and more affordable options.

“It’s designed to compete, it’s designed to stay relevant and most of all it is designed to let South Africans fall in love again with the brand that has been part of our lives,” Vila said, referring to the Tekton with a starting price of R339,999.

All Tekton model variants feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Picture: (Nissan)

The Tekton, which is manufactured in India, is being introduced in SA as Nissan’s first African launch market for the model since its global debut in India and among the first launches worldwide.

Two turbocharged petrol engines are on offer. A 74kW/160Nm 1.0l three-cylinder paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, or a 120kW/260Nm 1.3l four-cylinder meshed to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

All Tekton model variants are equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and tyre-pressure monitoring.

Nissan has already introduced a new X-Trail SUV in SA this year and plans to launch an upgraded Navara pick-up and the eighth-generation Patrol SUV during the current financial year. Further models are scheduled from next year.

The company said it remained committed to SA despite ending local vehicle production.