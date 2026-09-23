Mercedes warns two German plants face closure amid cost pressures

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Mercedes-Benz production in Germany is not competitive by international standards, in particular due to high labour costs, the premium carmaker said on Tuesday, after a top executive warned workers that two plants could close.

The company wants to maintain plants and employment in Germany, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “But to do that, we need framework conditions that boost productivity in Germany,” it added.

On Monday, Mercedes production chief Michael Schiebe told workers gathered at the carmaker’s 111-year-old plant in Sindelfingen that closures loomed if costs were not reduced.

“Our clear goal is to maintain all of our German locations,” Schiebe said, adding that this required a joint commitment to cost measures.

“If we are unable to do this, we will have to close one German assembly plant and one German powertrain plant,” he said, according to excerpts of his speech shared by the company.

Mercedes did not specify which plants were under threat.

The workers’ assembly took place against the backdrop of nationwide protests organised by the IG Metall union, in which tens of thousands of auto workers demonstrated against mass layoffs in their sector, which is battling to compete with low-cost Chinese rivals while absorbing steep US tariffs.

Reuters