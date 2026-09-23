Projected October fuel price hikes worsen as petrol approaches R30/l

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South African motorists face the prospect of steep fuel price increases in October, according to the latest CEF data. Picture:

South African motorists face the prospect of another steep fuel price increase in October, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) showing that projected increases have grown since last week’s snapshot.

The CEF’s latest data, published on September 21, points to petrol price increases of about R2.66/l for 93-octane and R2.83/l for 95-octane.

Diesel users face similarly substantial increases, with the wholesale price of 0.05% diesel projected to rise by R2.61/l and 0.005% diesel by R3.01/l.

If the current projections hold, 93-octane petrol would cost approximately R29.42/l inland, up from the current R26.76/l, while 95-octane would rise to R29.75/l from R26.92/l.

At the coast, 95-octane petrol could increase to approximately R28.88/l from R26.05/l.

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel is projected to reach approximately R31.72/l inland, compared with the current R29.11/l, and R30.85/l at the coast, up from R28.24/l.

For 0.005% diesel, the projected inland price is approximately R33.06/l, up from R30.05/l, while the coastal price could reach R31.80/l from R28.79/l.

The latest projections represent a further deterioration from the CEF data published on September 14. At that point, 93-octane petrol was showing an under-recovery of about R2.29/l, while 95-octane was at R2.41/l. The corresponding diesel figures were R2.04/l for 0.05% and R2.41/l for 0.005% diesel.

The latest CEF data shows that international petroleum product prices, pushed higher by escalating tensions in the Middle East and shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, have been the biggest contributor to the under-recoveries, while movements in the rand have provided a relatively small offset.

The projections remain subject to change before the end of the month as international petroleum product prices and the rand exchange rate fluctuate. The final fuel price adjustments for October are scheduled to take effect on October 7.

TimesLIVE