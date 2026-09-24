REVIEW | 2026 Q3 occupies sweet spot in Audi range

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The importance of the Q3 in the Audi range could have been underestimated when it first launched in 2012.

At the time there were only two other Q-badged models on sale, the full-sized Q7 and medium Q5. The Q3 was aimed at a wider audience, seeking smaller dimensions and a more attainable price. It was a riposte to the BMW X1 — and at that stage, fellow German Mercedes-Benz was yet to release the GLA.

The Q3 range covered the powertrain bases, with petrol and diesel, as well as a potent five-cylinder RS model later on.

It became a respectable volume seller for Audi and built on that momentum with the second-generation car, launched in 2019.

This model grew in size and gained sharper styling, but it was business as usual elsewhere — with textbook Audi quality and, as before, the inclusion of an RS version with the famous 2.5l motor. It took years for diesel to be offered, however, because when this second-generation Q3 came, parent company Volkswagen Group was still dealing with the fresh ripples of the Dieselgate scandal.

Rear highlights include illuminated badging. (Supplied)

Towards the twilight of its life cycle, Audi launched the Q3 TDI in SA. This year, Audi released the all-new, third-generation Q3. A great deal has changed in the market — and in the Audi range — with the Q3 taking on a more significant role as a volume driver.

It will strike a chord with buyers wanting a happy middle ground: a car not as small as the A1 or Q2, but with a more substantial appearance than the regular A3 hatchback and sedan.

In terms of pricing, it is also a middle child. The Q3 range sets off at R814,200 for the basic TFSI version. The cheapest Audi in SA these days is the A1, starting at R530,900. The entry-level Q3 TDI starts at R852,500.

Audi offers the Q3 in regular and Sportback body styles, with the latter offering a more rakish profile and appealing to style-conscious buyers. Our test unit was the standard-bodied car in TFSI S Line Black trim, costing R964,000.

We are expecting to test the TDI model in the next few months. The derivative is powered by a 2.0l unit offering 110kW/360Nm. This is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The same gearbox applies in the case of the TFSI, powered by a 1.4l motor (110kW/250Nm).

Boot space is a commodious 488l. (Supplied)

If you have driven a Volkswagen or Audi product over the last few years, chances are it was equipped with this ubiquitous engine.

It gets the job done, but it leans towards economy rather than grunt, and that shows especially in this body, which is heavier than cars like the Polo and A3, where you generally find this four-cylinder.

There are other more exciting aspects to the new Q3. The design is a striking point, with the rather aggressive new Audi family face taking focus. Its massive grille and slim headlamps create the look of a serpent.

Inside, we are pleased to report no glaring deficiencies in tactile quality. While there were criticisms levelled in recent tests of Audi models — the A3 and A5 — this Q3 appears to be a return to form in some areas.

Like the A5, the Q3 has a large single-screen panel wrapping around the driver, combining infotainment and an instrument cluster. The car has no conventional indicator or windscreen wiper stalks, which takes some getting used to. These functions are integrated on movable slivers on a pod that protrudes at either end, behind the steering wheel.

Integrated display wraps around driver's field of vision. (Supplied)

The pricing mentioned earlier may raise eyebrows, but driving the Q3, one realises the marked difference in substance between legacy premium brands and some marques offering the illusion of premium for a lower cost.

This is a remarkably well-resolved vehicle in terms of freeway stability, fast cornering and overall comfort. Its driver assistance functions work intuitively rather than obtrusively. The lane-keep assist is one of the best out there, firmly keeping the car on course even if the driver removes his or her hand from the wheel completely.

It will “drive” semi-autonomously in this way for a short while before sounding a chime to remind you to put your hands back on the wheel. But even if you disobey, it will keep “steering” the vehicle safely. Obviously, you should use the feature for the intended purpose (as an assistant) and remain in control at all times.

Dimensionally, the Q3 is similar to that of a Volkswagen Tiguan. Its length is 4,531mm, height is 1,601 mm, and width is 2,087mm. Boot space is 488l and extends to 1,386l with the seats folded. While a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan is included, the Audi warranty duration is only a year (mileage unlimited).

As car critics, we have a wide frame of reference since we drive all manner of cars. The Q3 was a reminder that emerging players have yet to fully close the engineering and user experience gaps between them and premium legacy marques. There is a reason these cars command higher prices than new Chinese entrants — and buyers in the premium space understand the value they are getting.