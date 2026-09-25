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Brussels has told Prime Minister Andy Burnham that Britain should raise tariffs on Chinese cars. File picture:

Brussels has told UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham that Britain would need to raise tariffs on Chinese cars and more closely align with EU trade policy if it wants to avoid “made in Europe” barriers that would hit key exports, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

In response to lobbying to secure equal treatment for UK products, the EU told London that its best solution would be to join the bloc’s customs union, the newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters