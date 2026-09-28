Toyota, Lexus and Jeep recall more than 2,500 vehicles in SA

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More than 2,500 Toyota, Lexus and Jeep vehicles have been recalled in South Africa over software faults that could affect vehicle warning displays and airbag deployment.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said the recalls affect 2,575 vehicles supplied by Toyota SA Motors, Lexus SA Motors and Stellantis South Africa.

The largest recall involves 2,279 current-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prados made available between December 5 2023 and August 7 2025.

Toyota said a software error in the combination meter could prevent the 3D graphics microcontroller from fully initialising when the meter starts up. This could result in a blank section of the display. As a result, indicators for engine oil pressure, engine coolant temperature, electrical charging and other warning messages may not be displayed on the combination meter.

The affected Prado vehicles were sold nationally through Toyota dealerships.

Stellantis South Africa is recalling 255 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL) vehicles, of which 251 were sold nationally between 2023 and 2025. Four remain with the manufacturer.

The Airbag Control Unit (ACU) module in affected vehicles may contain software that causes transient door airbag pressure-sensor faults to remain active for the lifetime of the sensor. This could result in delayed deployment of the side airbag, potentially reducing protection for front-seat occupants in certain types of crashes and increasing the risk of injury.

Lexus is recalling 41 Lexus GX and UX vehicles made available between April 17 2024 and September 8 2025. The Lexus vehicles are affected by the same ACU software issue as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which could cause delayed deployment of the side airbags. All affected vehicles were sold nationally.

The NCC urged owners of affected vehicles to contact their nearest authorised dealership immediately to arrange an inspection and, where necessary, corrective work. All repairs associated with the recalls will be carried out at no cost to consumers. Queries about the recalls can be directed to ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.