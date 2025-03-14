Bid for comment hits a brick wall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan tried to get comment from the Ditsobotla municipality for three days, but our efforts came to nought as spokesperson Pius Batsile dodged us.

Sowetan first interacted with Batsile on Tuesday when our reporter sent him questions via WhatsApp, which he said he’d answer but he never did, even despite reminders.

Yesterday, Sowetan visited his office in Lichtenburg, and we were told he was not available and that he ‘d respond to our questions, including the second batch that was sent to him yesterday morning. He promised to reply by 3pm.

Sowetan then arranged to meet with the new municipal manager, Rasupang Moketsi, via his personal assistant at 3.30pm. The request was granted, however when the time for the interview came, Moketsi’s assistant told us that she received a call from Batsile informing her that the interview with Moketsi had been canned because he was still new in the post and wouldn’t know how to handle the media.