City of Joburg ignores report on Usindiso fatal fire

The Usindiso building where 76 people perished in an inferno in the Johannesburg CBD in August 2023.

The boards of four key entities of the City of Joburg have stalled on implementing the recommendations of the Khampepe inquiry into the Usindiso building where 76 people perished in an inferno.

Eighteen months after the first report which found that the city was liable for the fire and that accounting officers at its entities must be submitted to disciplinary processes where there is evidence of failure, the city has confirmed no action has been taken.

The Khampepe inquiry which investigated the cause of the fire made adverse findings against city entities including Joburg Property Company, PikitUp, City Power and Johannesburg Water. The commission’s report released in May last year recommended that the heads of the entities must be submitted to disciplinary processes where there is evidence of the contravention of their duties.

In January, then city manager Tshepo Makola wrote to the chairpersons of the boards of the four entities instructing them to act on the report and provide feedback on the status of actions taken by February.

But nine months since then, the city confirmed to Sowetan that no action has been taken or progress given on the implementation of the Khampepe recommendations.

Instead, some entities have said there were no adverse findings made against them when asked about steps taken since receiving the letter in January. Johannesburg Property Company, which the report recommended takes action against its CEO for the total disregard of managing the Usindiso building, claimed its board had not been given the report.

“Therefore, it will be difficult for the board to consider a report that it has not seen. A memo must be accompanied by the report,” said spokesperson Lucky Sindane.

Acting Joburg city manager Kiba Kekana told Sowetan he had not been furnished with details by the entities and the city would now give them until end of October to present what action they have taken against accounting officers.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said yesterday that failure to meet the latest request by Kekana will see the city “take action against respective boards”.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office, which instituted an inquiry into the Usindiso building fire, said it was setting up a joint task team to ensure accountability on the Khampepe inquiry recommendations.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, said the team, to be led by the department of cooperate governance and traditional affairs, will include both provincial and local government representatives.

“Its mandate is to go through the report and break it down in terms of what these recommendations are and how to go about doing that, the time frames, oversight mechanisms, and how people are expected to report,” he said. “Once we have finalised, as the custodian of the commission, we will then share it with the city and invite them to a sit-down.”.

City Power told Sowetan that the commission made no findings of negligence or wrongdoing against the entity or its officials, and therefore no disciplinary action was applicable.

“As such, there is no basis for disciplinary processes in respect of City Power flowing from the commission’s findings. That point was made by the evidence leader and was not adopted as a finding in the commission’s final report. In fact, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA [Seri] opposed this recommendation, and the commission itself did not translate it into an adverse finding against City Power,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said that the electricity supply to the building had already been disconnected at the time of the fire.

Pikitup chairperson Maxwell Nedzamba said the report found the entity contravened the waste management by-laws due to waste accumulation at Usindiso but said its mandate did not extend to waste removal inside buildings.

“The report is explicit that the actual non-compliance with the waste management by-law was in effect at the level of enforcement by JMPD and the city’s development planning department, and not specifically at entity level,” he said.

He said the waste management services by-laws require owners and occupiers of a building to keep premises clean and free from waste.

He said Pikitup has since worked with other city entities and departments to improve enforcement.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini told Sowetan they were awaiting feedback from their legal team, as well as the city, on how to proceed with a response.

“We have been liaising with them, and as soon as we are advised, we will respond to you accordingly,” she said.

Seri spokesperson Edward Molopi said they have been very concerned that there was no movement on the recommendations of the Khampepe inquiry. He said they had written to Lesufi and the presidency to ensure implementation of the commission’s findings.

