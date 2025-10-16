A freshly revamped Sowetan for you

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dear readers,

We’re excited to welcome you to our new platform, sowetan.co.za, which replaces SowetanLive. Our freshly revamped website is created to cater for your special personal news consumption experience.

We have made an investment in improving how we deliver stories, insights, video and audio in a manner that best caters for you. This new look platform makes it easier for you to access our content, and to interact with us.

Sowetan has a long heritage of telling South African stories, the South African way. The media landscape has dramatically shifted with the advancements of technology. The new look Sowetan digital platform puts us on par with the best globally. We will be able to provide you with the latest news with enhanced immediacy and in a smarter way.

You will enjoy a smoother experience as we have made it easier for you to find the content you’re looking for. Sowetan will continue to deliver the news that matters to you, keeping you in the know and on the move.

We are grateful for your support over the years, and we look forward to growing with you into the future.

Warm regards

The Editor