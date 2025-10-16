IN PICS | Bad weather blamed after two pilots die in separate crashes in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inclement weather has been blamed for the deaths of two pilots who flew from Mpumalanga in two separate aircraft and then crashed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIDD) of the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said reports were that both aircraft had flown in a loose formation from Secunda Airport en route to Margate Airport in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

However, they went missing when in KwaZulu-Natal.

“After they were reported missing in inclement weather, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) immediately launched a search that led to the successful recovery of both aircraft.

“The first missing aircraft, with a fatality of the one occupant on board, was found on Wednesday evening in Nottingham, also in the KZN Midlands,” said the AIID statement.

The second aircraft was found on Thursday morning around 7am.

“The ARCC located the wreckage at approximately 7am in the Boston area.

“The pilot who was the sole occupant on board was fatally injured, and the aircraft substantially damaged,” said the SACAA.

Sibonelo Duma, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements, sent condolences to the families of the pilots.

“We pray to God to give families of the two pilots strength during this difficult period.

“We can imagine the pain experienced by the families,” he said.

The recent crashes bring to over 50 the number of crashes since the beginning of the year, which claimed more than 10 lives.

