City Power contractors down tools over nonpayment

Service providers contracted to City Power have downed tools after more than four-month-long payment dispute.

Several contractors stationed across different regions gathered at the utility’s head office in Reuven, Joburg, on Wednesday morning, demanding they get paid.

In a memo addressed to City Power managers, the contractors said work would cease with immediate effect.

They added that they could no longer continue operations without receiving payment. “We are unable to purchase the necessary materials to continue work. We are unable to pay our workers.”

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed there were some disruptions with their operations.

He said the demonstration was linked to payment disputes raised by some contractors previously involved in the Vlakfontein housing electrification project.

“It is important to note that this project is funded by the department of human settlements, with City Power acting only as the implementing agent. The responsibility for paying contractors, therefore, lies with the department,” he said.

“Separately, City Power acknowledges broader concerns raised by several contractors regarding delayed payments for services rendered under various operations and maintenance contracts.”

Mangena said, as a municipal-owned entity, the utility’s operational revenue, including payments to contractors and suppliers, was dependent on financial support from its shareholder, the City of Johannesburg.

He said R1,2bn was currently owed to contractors.

A payment allocation of R56m has been committed by the city, and is scheduled for release between October 15 and 16 as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the backlog.

One of the contractors who spoke on behalf of 64 other suppliers, said each company was owed more than R20m for almost four months. “We maintain street lights and metering. We buy using our own material, but with City Power not paying us, it has really affected us,” he said.

The contractor said they were battling to pay their employees.

