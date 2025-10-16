Keeping political killings task team too expensive - Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The political killings task team had to be disbanded because the ministry of police could not keep funding a unit that was only operating in one corner of the country while people were being murdered all over SA.

This is according to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s testimony at the ad hoc committee in parliament yesterday. He said he was not “just itching” to disband the task team, but that it had to be phased out because it was not dealing with the majority of victims of murder in SA.

“Even if the team does well, it was not going to assist with the killings happening in the Cape Flats,” said Mchunu.

“Every time there’s a death in the Cape Flats, you are asked, ‘what are you doing about it’? You can’t say ‘I have the political killings task team, which is operating in one corner’ and killings are happening also in other corners.”

He said while citizens may feel good about the task team, the majority of people in SA could not be ignored so that the focus would only be on councillors and amakhosi (traditional leaders).

Murders are not only happening in one part of the country. — Senzo Mchunu, suspended police minister

Mchunu also referred to studies done by the Global Initiative, which showed that 35% of murders in SA were organised crime, 34% were taxi violence, and 24% were political killings

“Now, when you allocate the resources, where do you put those figures?” he asked.

Mchunu said the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) was about optimisation of resources and complaints he received.

He said he was also worried about border management issues and cited the murder of Amantle Samane, the seven-year-old Soweto girl who was raped and killed by an undocumented Mozambican national living in SA

“I felt embarrassed by that killing,” he said.

“Maybe if I had taken some orders to reduce inflow in the borders, we could have saved the life of the child.”

Mchunu said he became aware that the exit and entrance points in SA are porous, adding those who criticised the police were correct.

“I identified that as a thing that I wanted to tackle,” he said.

He also spoke about freezing posts in crime intelligence, saying it was a decision he stood by.

However, Mchunu also acknowledged that the task team had become a factor in reducing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I am saying a factor, not that they single-handedly have brought down the killings in KwaZulu-Natal,” Mchunu said.

He said the disbandment of the team was discussed on November 1, and again on November 22. He said the task team was never meant to be permanent and was even referred to as a project.

When KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared at the ad hoc committee, he alleged that Mchunu must not have written the letter to disband the team.

However, Mchunu rubbished that claim. He said he was the author of the letter and told the committee members that they are welcome to check his gadgets to verify that “before police take them”.

Mchunu was put on special leave following allegations made by Mkhwanazi, who accused him of interfering with police work.

The same month, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Gauteng director of public prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke pending an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

Two months later, police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola suspended deputy commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya after Mkhwanazi also accused him of the same thing as Mchunu.

Then on Wednesday, Ramaphosa suspended inspector-general of intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, allegedly following a complaint about his conduct.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the intelligence structures in the country were still operational and coordinating intelligence despite Fazel’s suspension.

“The intelligence structures are fully operational, whether it’s crime intelligence, whether it’s state security, whether it’s defence intelligence,” she said.

According to experts in crime and the legal field, the suspension of senior officials in the security cluster shows a will to hold people accountable.

Independent crime and policing analyst Johan Burger said the suspensions show a political commitment to deal with the allegations of criminality within the criminal justice system, including the intelligence community.

“The fact that some of the high-profile members of these organisations are now being acted against is something that one would expect to happen if we are serious about rooting out corruption and criminal involvement by senior state officials,” he said.

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, said it was critical for allegations to be tested.

“I think the important point is that where there are allegations, they need to be properly investigated. They need to be investigated speedily, and they need to be resolved speedily, so that we can move on. People need to be removed, and they must be removed, but there must be a good cause for their removal,” he said.

However, Unisa law expert Prof Dumisani Mabunda said the suspensions of top echelons in the security cluster was threatening the stability of the country but there’s no need to panic “because we are not in a state of emergency”.

Yesterday, Mchunu said he never spoke to Brown Mogotsi, a North West personality, around the time of the disbandment of the PKTT. He said he would not have known how Mogotsi got hold of his letter.