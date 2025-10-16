Learners at nine Tembisa schools have no food

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reagile primary school in Tembisa has not received food for the school’s nutrition program. Parents fear that the learners will soon go hungry as food is running out in schools.

Thousands of pupils are without food at Gauteng schools because the bungle in the delivery supplies and nonpayment of contractors by the provincial department education.

One of nine schools in Tembisa in Ekurhuleni is now considering suspending classes for their learners from grade R to grade 7.

Some have said they had to ration the food supply from the previous term to feed pupils when the new term started this week.

The school governing body (SGB) at one of the schools said their supplies ran out yesterday and have nowhere to turn to as they wait for the department to sort out the nonpayment mess.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane acknowledged in a statement yesterday that the education department had been experiencing financial challenges in meeting outstanding payments for the service providers, including scholar transport.

“We have engaged all affected service providers, including security at our schools at high risk, assuring them that we are in the process of finalising their payments accordingly, and the process will be complete in the coming two weeks,” he said.

To date, Sowetan is aware of the food crisis at Reagile, Ebomini, Kanana, Mikateka, OR Tambo, Moriting and Winnie Mandela primary schools; and Tembisa West and Umqhele secondary schools in Tembisa and Ivory Park.

SGBs from Winnie Mandela and Reagile relied on the surplus they had from the previous term, as the number of learners had declined due to exams.

The SGB chairperson from one of the schools, who did not want to be named, said service providers were usually expected to deliver food over the weekend before schools reopen so that meals were ready when pupils return.

“Given that the department has changed the service provider, the school was forced to use food that was left from the past term. The principal told me they won’t have food for the learners on Thursday and Friday if no new delivery arrives.

“We are also reducing food portions just to make sure we don’t run out. The district office is aware that the school has not received deliveries. We have 1,776 learners who depend on the feeding scheme,” the chairperson said.

They said their new service provider told them that their school is not on the list of deliveries.

At another school, the SGB chairperson said the school still has enough food for learners despite not receiving deliveries when schools reopened. However, he said he did not know how long their supply could be stretched for.

One of the frustrated service providers, who has not received payment for the past two months, said he had fallen into debt trying to keep his business afloat, and to avoid losing contracts. “I have over 70 employees, and I haven’t received my payment from the department for two months,” he said.

“I’m owed almost R2m. The department has not been clear about when payments will be made, but I continue to deliver.”

Another service provider, who supplies food to at least 20 schools, said the ongoing delays had severely affected her credit score and damaged her company’s reputation. “Because the department has become unreliable, we’ve had to rely on credit to secure stock. Now, our credit limit has been significantly reduced, and it takes years to build that kind of profile,” she said.

The service provider added that she had been forced to take out loans and overdrafts to sustain operations. “This eats considerably into our potential profit,” she said.

Despite not being paid, she said they had not stopped fulfilling their obligations. “We continue to serve the contract and are using every resource possible to keep going.”

SECTION27 senior legal researcher Tendai Mafuma said the situation was unacceptable. “The National School Nutrition Programme [NSNP] is vital for many vulnerable learners, as the meals provided at school are often the only food they receive in a day,” she said.

“The department receives funding from National Treasury every year, so this is not a question of insufficient funds, it’s a clear failure to manage its procurement and payment processes.”

Mafuma said this was not the first time such failures had occurred.

“The Gauteng high court has already emphasised the crucial role of the NSNP in alleviating child hunger and in ensuring that learners can realise their right to education,” she said.