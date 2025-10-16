Ramaphosa suspends crime intelligence head amid conduct probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel with immediate effect pending a probe by parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence into his conduct.

The presidency announced on Wednesday night that the committee informed Ramaphosa that it had received a complaint about Fazel’s conduct and that the committee will conduct an investigation in line with sections 7(4) and 7(5) of the Intelligence Services Act.

Section 7(5) of the Act provides that ‘if the Inspector-General is the subject of an investigation by the (JSCI) in terms of subsection (4), he or she may be suspended by the President pending a decision in such investigation. — Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

“Section 7(5) of the Act provides that ‘if the Inspector-General is the subject of an investigation by the (JSCI) in terms of subsection (4), he or she may be suspended by the President pending a decision in such investigation’,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Fazel is a former chief operating officer in the same office. He was also a deputy director-general at the State Security Agency. Ramaphosa appointed him in his current position in November 2022.