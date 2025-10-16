WATCH | Sowetan reporter’s deferred dream realised as Koena’s crowned first Reporters’ Slam SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Sowetan reporter Koena Mashale missed the opportunity to attend a storytelling competition in Nigeria earlier this year, she thought it was the end of her dream.

But on Wednesday night, the 23-year-old was crowned the first Reporters’ Slam SA after she beat five other contestants.

“I remember realising that I am not going [to Nigeria], I was crying, thinking I would never get the opportunity to participate in the competition. But this just taught me so much about how God works. I now know that it was not a complete ‘no’ from Him, it just meant ‘not yet’.

“I’m a writer. I like being behind the scenes. I don’t like being the centre of attention. It’s one thing to write a story, but standing before hundreds of people and entertaining them about journalism? That was terrifying,” said Koena.

Her winning story focused on Operation Dudula, which has, for years, been blocking and demanding identity documents from foreign nations at public health facilities and schools.

She said she picked the subject because it has affected many people across the country.

“I realised I could paint the picture through words and bring the listener right into the moment. I also saw that it affects many people in different ways,” she said.

Koena will now represent SA at the continental Reporter Slam in Uganda in 2026. She said she was looking forward to her first trip outside the country.

“I’m excited to use my passport for the first time but, mostly, I’m looking forward to telling more SA stories, and to keep growing as a journalist.

“Competitions like these remind journalists why we fell in love with this work in the first place. It’s about creativity, passion, and connecting with people again,” said Koena.

Sowetan