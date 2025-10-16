Tembisa schools still without food

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils of Reagile primary in Tembisa are still without adequate food supplies from the nutrition programme.

Some schools in Tembisa claimed not to have received food deliveries on Thursday despite the Gauteng department of education (GDE) promising to make contingency plans to feed them.

Sowetan visited nine schools this week that had not had food delivered since the term started on Monday.

The schools are beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition Programme, which targets learners from poor families.

Sowetan on Thursday reported that Reagile, Ebomini, Kanana, Mikateka, OR Tambo, Moriting and Winnie Mandela primary schools; and Tembisa West and Umqhele secondary schools in Tembisa and Ivory Park had relied on food saved from the previous term.

The disruption stems from delays in supply deliveries and the nonpayment of contractors by the GDE.

The last time we met with the principal was in January when he showed us the new classes. Nothing was said about food shortages — Concerned parent

On Wednesday, the department promised it would make plans to deliver food to the schools yesterday. However, Sowetan visited Reagile Primary School on Thursday and learnt that the learners had only been served samp and beans since Monday and, by Thursday, could only serve pupils smaller portions as it had run out of food.

“Today they were giving them even smaller portions in the classrooms,” said one parent, who only discovered the food shortage after speaking to a kitchen worker.

“We only found out on Tuesday that food was finishing at the school. My daughter told me they’ve been eating samp and beans since schools reopened,” the parent said.

“How can our children eat the same meal for four days straight? Usually, the menu changes – one day it’s pap and milk, another day it’s fish, rice, and vegetables.”

Another parent said her daughter told her learners who brought lunchboxes from home were not given food at school. “My child said she didn’t eat from the school today because they told them food was only for those who didn’t bring food from home,” she said.

Parents expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the school. “It’s not right that we’re only hearing about this from our children. What will happen to those learners who can’t afford to bring lunchboxes? Not all homes can prepare lunch for [their children],” said a concerned parent.

Another parent added: “We never get clear communication from the school. The last time we met with the principal was in January when he showed us the new classes. Nothing was said about food shortages.”

Meanwhile, Moriting Primary School is relying on leftover supplies from previous deliveries to feed learners. They also said they did not receive food yesterday.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department only became aware of the lack of food deliveries on Wednesday when Sowetan contacted it for comment.