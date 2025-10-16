Usindiso accused asks for postponement after apologising

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sithembiso Mdlalose, the suspect in the Usindiso arson trial, in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court this week.

The man who allegedly started the deadly Usindiso fire that left 76 people dead has apologised for storming out of court during the last hearing, blaming his behaviour on poor health and mental distress.

The matter had to be postponed that day because Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, 31, refused to leave the cells so that the trial could continue.

“I am sorry for how I acted before. I realise I disrespected the court and you, my Lord. I was under pressure and wanted to clear my name,” Mdlalose told the court on Wednesday.

After addressing the court, he asked for another postponement. However, the prosecutor expressed frustration about the continued delays.

Adv Thami Mpekane said while illness was beyond the court’s control, the postponements were stalling progress in a matter that had already dragged on for months.

“Although there is nothing the state can do when one is sick, we want to put it on record that we are unhappy about it. We are asking that this be a final postponement as the cross-examination needs to conclude,” Mpekane said.

Although there is nothing the state can do when one is sick, we want to put it on record that we are unhappy about it. — Adv Thami Mpekane

During the last appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on September 17, proceedings came to a halt when Mdlalose abruptly left the witness stand mid-cross-examination and refused to return, reportedly locking himself in the holding cells. The disruption followed questions about his whereabouts on the night of the fire.

In court, Mdlalose denied ever being inside the Usindiso building on the day of the tragedy. He said he was homeless and living under a nearby bridge, a few blocks away from Usindiso, and only heard about the fire on the morning of September 1, around 11 am.

While he confessed to having started the blaze, he later recanted his statements, saying he had lied.

“I first lied to the police in December 2023, hoping I would be taken in. When that didn’t happen, I repeated the story before the (Khampepe) commission because I couldn’t face another Christmas on the streets. I thought going to jail would give me a chance to fix my life,” he said.