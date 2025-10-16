Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala approaches high court in latest bail bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will appear at the Johannesburg high court on Monday in his latest attempt to be released on bail.

Matlala faces an attempted murder charge and was denied bail a month ago at the Alexandra magistrate’s court. This was after the court said he is a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses should he be released.

The NPA had previously said it was preparing to oppose Matlala’s application to appeal the Alexandra judgement which denied him bail.

“We can confirm as the NPA that we received their motion which intends to appeal the judgement of the Alexandra magistrate’s court that denied him bail.

“Furthermore, as the state, we can indicate that we are in the process of preparing to oppose this application. We believe that this court was not misdirected, whether in law or factually, so we will be opposing this application,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Matlala is alleged to be the mastermind behind the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane, whose car was showered with bullets in 2023 in Sandton.

While Thobejane escaped with a foot injury, her friend spent months in hospital after sustaining a serious spinal cord injury.

Matlala’s name is one of those that came out during KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations in July, where he said suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force who influenced his decisions, including Matlala and Brown Mogotsi.

When police head of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, recently testified at the Madlanga commission, he said Matlala and Katiso “TK” Molefe are part of the “Big Five cartel” specialising in the procurement of public tenders, contract killings, distribution of drugs, and kidnappings, as well as cross-border hijackings.

Molefe, who is believed to also be behind the murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, also approached the high court after being denied bail for his alleged involvement in the murders.

He was successful and was released on R400,000 bail last week Friday.

