WATCH | Excelling in our faith as young people

Excelling consistently in our faith journey, after having received Christ as Lord and Saviour, is crucial to discovering our purposes and ensuring we walk in victory in all seasons.

Being young people who decided to devote our lives to the Lord, in the midst of social media pressures and alternative means of living flaunted daily in our faces, can be a challenge.

Multifaceted businesswoman, spiritual mother and mentor, Nontobeko Nhlabathi-Zimba, joined Deeply Rooted host, Sinazo Kos, to unpack how to leverage our identity in Christ so as to be effective in God’s kingdom, society and in our personal lives.

Sowetan