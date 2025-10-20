Gardee family asks NPA not to fumble murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rassie Nkuna, who is serving life for double murder, and on trial for another double murder, is also accused of killing Hillary Gardeee.

EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, the father of slain Hillary Gardee, has pleaded with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to drop the ball on the case again.

This as the trial against murder-accused Rassie Nkuna is expected to begin in the Mpumalanga High Court today.

The serial killer is accused of murdering Gardee in 2022.

The case was provisionally withdrawn in April 2023 after key witnesses could not be found.

“We told them [police] in the very beginning when they arrested other men who were not involved and they didn’t listen. This trial could have happened earlier if they had listened to us, but instead, they stalled.

“After many frustrating letters from the family to the NPA and police about the right suspect, they then realised what mistake they had made,” he said.

Gardee said the family has been looking forward to this day.

“There’s water under the bridge, but let’s also hope that the NPA handles the case very well, that there are no other disturbances on the way. They’ve got it right now. They know the risks associated with this issue.

“If they fumble, they are at risk of being taken to court. I don’t think they want to drop the ball again after initially arresting the wrong person. I don’t think they want that humiliation once again,” he said.