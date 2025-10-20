Joburg cracks down on non-compliant traders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An informal trader at Kerk Street in the Joburg CBD. Antonio Muchave

The City of Johannesburg is cracking down on non-compliant traders in the inner city in an effort to enforce by-laws.

So far, about 2,000 informal traders have heeded the city’s call to acquire trading permits since registration began two weeks ago.

However, there has been some resistance with some traders, accusing the city of harassing them and confiscating their goods in order to compel them to register - a process that traders claim was not properly communicated.

According to its official X account, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have carried out about 10 raids in the inner city since September 14.

In some of the pictures, officers are seen loading fruits and veggies and non-perishables onto their vehicles and traders have to pay a fine of between R2,021 and R4,042 to have their stock released.

If they remain unclaimed, they are often donated to NGOs and the farming industry. — JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla

The city said designated trading areas will be rented out but the municipality is yet to determine the monthly fee.

Registered vendors will get digital smart cards which will be loaded with the traders’ details.

Traders said the city’s timing was insensitive, arguing that many have been left destitute since the clampdown on non-compliance began.

“You cannot start by chasing traders out and emptying them of their stock, then come back a month later to tell them about smart cards,” said a trader at the corner Eloff and Pritchard streets, who has been selling fruits and vegetables for more than 20 years.

“If they were serious about formalising us, they wouldn’t have started by taking our things and leaving us with nothing. They are cruel and think we are fools. They should first return people’s stock and explain the process clearly.”

The trader likened the situation to December 2013, when informal traders were forcibly removed under the city’s “Operation Clean Sweep” campaign.

The operation was declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court, which found that the city had acted in “flagrant disregard” of traders’ rights.

The ruling forced the city to reinstate traders to their original stalls and to engage with recognised forums such as the South African Informal Traders Forum (SAITF)

Tebogo Ntaka, who sells bags and clothing, said all his stock was impounded without warning. “The minute they come, there’s nothing you can do or say. If you try to explain, they threaten to arrest you. I had to start from scratch.”

Another trader, Vuyiseka Nqeto, said she has been unable to work for three weeks after the metro police confiscated her goods.

The city of Johannesburg maintains that the permit registration drive is a progressive effort to formalise and regulate the informal trading sector.

City officials said the new smart permit will have security features such as a QR code that provides instant trader information, reducing fraud and duplication. The city said more than 1,600 traders have already been onboarded and that the new system will comply with the 2014 Constitutional Court order requiring Johannesburg to “keep its house in order”.

In a statement released recently, the city said the removal of traders was part of by-law enforcement, targeting those operating in prohibited areas such as traffic intersections.

The City said the permit is valid for three years.

However, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) representing SAITF has denounced the rollout, calling it “premature and unlawful”.

In a letter to the city’s department of economic development two months ago, SERI attorney Deborah Raduba said there had been no meaningful consultation with traders as required under the Informal Trading Policy.

She said the city failed to properly engage key structures like the Informal Trading Stakeholders Committee (ITSC) and the Informal Traders Forum (ITF).

Many traders insist they want to be registered and operate legally, but only if the process is transparent, fair, and humane.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said confiscated perishable goods was kept in their storage facility for three days while non-perishables were stored for up to six months.

