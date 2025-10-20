Man arrested for kidnapping businessman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion and possession of an unlicensed firearm. File photo

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion and possession of an unlicensed firearm for the abduction of a prominent Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, businessman taken outside his residential complex on Tuesday.

He was apprehended on Friday in Despatch, with the victim found in Motherwell that evening.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspect was expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Intelligence-driven information led the team to a specific homestead at Despatch,” Mhlakuvana said.

“On arrival, the police identified the vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in the incident.

“Furthermore, the suspect was found inside the room. He was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 7.65mm Norinco pistol, with its serial number erased, and live rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect was immediately arrested.

“The vehicle, firearm and live rounds of ammunition were seized for further investigation.

“Further investigation established that the suspects made numerous cash withdrawals from different ATMs in Kariega using the victim’s bank card, which resulted in the victim being robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Due to the pressure exerted by the police on the suspect, the victim was released unharmed on the evening of October 17 at Motherwell in Gqeberha,” he said.

The Herald