NPO helping car guards quit drugs

“We can’t fight against the [drug] suppliers, so my goal is to eradicate the demand altogether.”

This is what Sipho Mazomba, the founder of Ngaphandle Kokukholwa Akathokozi (NKA), said when asked about his ultimate goal for his drug-free community initiative.

The idea behind NKA was born from Mazomba’s days of watching his father take care of those in need.

“I believe that helping people is my calling, a calling passed down to me from my father. At home, we lived with people who were in need. My father took them in and treated them like his own children.”

Drug abuse remains prevalent in SA, and this in turn exacerbates crime and poverty. It’s no surprise that in Diepkloof, Soweto, drug abuse is the leading community concern.

In 2021, Mazomba’s NPO did a community survey to see how they could best help people in their neighbourhood. He identified Diepkloof Square as the “hustling hub” for people who abuse substances.

“This was where most of them (those battling drug addiction) would assume the role of car attendant with hopes of getting enough cash to feed their habit,” said Mazomba.

The idea of formalising the car guard’s job then popped up in his mind.

Mazomba approached the mall’s management with this idea, and the two parties drafted a memorandum of understanding that expires in 2027. Though the agreement is set to expire soon, he has been assured that the programme will not stop because a company in the mall has taken over this initiative and is committed to keeping it going.

The formalisation of the car guards’ jobs meant that car attendants were required to treat it as a real job. This meant that the car guards would work from 9am to 5pm, they would have lunch breaks, and it became mandatory for them to look clean and presentable at work. This caused the number of car guards to drop significantly, but the initiative proved to be a great success, nonetheless.

Following the prohibition of smoking during working hours and the constant encouragement that the car guards received from the staff of the NPO, some found that they were able to stay clean during their shifts, and this led to their self-rehabilitation, while six others approached the NPO with requests to be admitted into rehab that same year.

Papi Mudau was a car guard who went to rehab after battling drug addiction for 12 years. Upon returning from rehab, he decided to go back to Diepkloof Square, where he got the opportunity to experience work as a reformed man.

“You can make a lot of money as a car guard; you just need to use the money responsibly. I am able to get myself whatever I need using the money I get here because I no longer have the pressure of using it to buy drugs,” Mudau said.

He expressed gratitude to Mazomba for motivating him during his path to transformation. “Without your words of encouragement, I would have remained ignorant and unwilling to change.”

NKA remains committed to assisting individuals who are battling addiction. The organisation sends its healthcareworkers out into the community to go door-to-door, seeking out those who are in need and are willing to go to rehab.

During those visits, the healthcare workers have found that most people living with addiction have HIV, with one of the reasons being the act of sharing needles. Most of them do not take their treatment. The organisation provides support to individuals who fall into these circumstances and ensures that they receive the help they need.

Through the door-to-door recruitment program, the organisation was able to help 16 people take their first step toward recovery. These individuals will be going to rehab on October 27.

One of these is Sihle Thantsa, who has been struggling with addiction for 10 years. Thantsa said he is looking forward to going to rehab and that he views this opportunity as a fresh start.

Mazomba said he wants to build a rehab centre in Soweto that offers top-tier services.

With the building plan, including a skills centre to equip those in recovery and a gender-based violence safe house within the rehab centre’s premises, Mazomba is confident that reformation is well on track.

With a budget period of 10 years, this project is estimated to cost R10bn, with the infrastructure and construction estimated to cost R3.2bn, and the medical and rehabilitation equipment R1.1bn.

The NPO is planning to raise these funds through a fundraising event.

*This story is produced by Our City News