Slain cop confronted drug dealers

Mzwake Khoza, the policeman killed on Friday by unknown people in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

Hours before he was killed, an Ekurhuleni police officer had confronted suspected drug dealers operating three houses away from his home, warning them to stop.

Const Mzwakhe Khoza, 36, who was attached to the Brakpan visible policing crime prevention, was shot dead in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was off duty.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said Khoza had confronted the suspected drug dealers on Thursday after noticing unusual movements along their street in Tsakane, on the East Rand.

“The street was becoming too busy, with a lot of movement from drug users, and we were all concerned about that.

“He [Khoza] went to them [suspected dealers] and told them he wasn’t happy with what they were doing. He told them to stop.”

The neighbour claimed the suspected drug dealers had only started renting the home next to Khoza’s about two weeks ago.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo could not confirm if they were investigating the allegation of drug-selling activity on the street but said they were investigating a case of murder.

He said Khoza was at his home when he received a call from a neighbour.

Mzwake Khoza House , the policeman who was killed in Tsakane by unknon people on Friday,17 in .PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

“His neighbour informed him that there were unknown men at the house next to hers busy assaulting [other] neighbours,” Singo said.

“The deceased then went to the house to check what was happening. As he approached the gate of the neighbour’s house, the suspects saw the deceased coming and started firing at him.”

Khoza, who was shot several times, ran back to his house.

He dropped his service pistol, which was taken by the suspects, said Singo.

He said no one had yet been arrested.

Khoza’s friend said he first heard gunshots, followed by screams, and he recognised Khoza’s voice.

“I knew that was my friend’s voice.”

When he tried to call Khoza’s phone, it rang unanswered.

He then contacted Khoza’s family and later went with other residents to his house to check on him.

“His door was locked and had to be broken down. I will never forget hearing him scream and seeing him lying there.”

The neighbour who initially contacted Khoza did not want to speak to Sowetan.

However, her sister said a group of men had jumped a fence into their yard.

She said her sister then contacted Khoza, telling him that the men were armed.

No one knows when the drug problem started in the community, with some claiming it started about two weeks ago while others said it had been a problem for four months.

The drugs allegedly being sold included crystal meth and nyaope, said a resident.

Khoza’s sister, Bonisile Nhlapo, said the family was devastated.

