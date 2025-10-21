Basic Education gives green light to matric exams starting on Tuesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s all systems go as almost a million matric pupils will be sitting for national school certificate exam on Tuesday.

According to minister of education Siviwe Gwarube, all question papers have been printed, secured and are ready for distribution across all nine provinces, 6,376 public schools and 579 independent schools.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a total of 162 NSC exam question papers have been set, moderated by expert panels and quality assured by uMalusi.

“The department confidently affirms that the system is fully ready to administer the 2025 NSC exams at the highest possible standard,” she said.

Gwarube said the provincial education and national department have verified every storage facility for the question papers.

“Every truck distributing question papers is GPS tracked, every stop [is] authorised, and every stage of distribution [is] monitored. Integrity is the cornerstone of the NSC,“ said Gwarube.

She said the class of 2025 is the largest cohort with complex public assessment administered in the country’s education system.

“This year we have 766,000 candidates full-time pupils and about 137,000 part-time candidates. This also represents a sustained downward trend for three years.

In total we have 900,000 candidates who will sit for the 2025 NSC exams.”

Gwarube said the input rate for the class of 2025 is sitting at 64.6%. This, she said, is measured by comparing the number of learners who enrolled in grade 10 in 2023 and the number of learners who have enrolled in grade 12 in 2025.

“SA school participation rates are on par with other middle-income countries. We are now comparable with countries such as Turkey and Brazil. Access to education in our country is better than in most countries and higher than even Asia’s economic superhouses like India.”

Sowetan