Calvin Rafadi resigns from UJ after being named at Madlanga commission

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) research associate Calvin Rafadi has resigned from the institution with immediate effect after being mentioned at the Madlanga commission.

His resignation comes after the institution distanced itself from him, saying it was internally addressing the matter.

On Tuesday, Rafadi told Sowetan that the decision to resign was not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing in relation to any allegations before the commission.

“Rather, it is a principled decision based on my respect for the academic community and the reputation of the University of Johannesburg.

“I believe it is both ethical and responsible to ensure that the institution is not unnecessarily associated with media speculation or controversy.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the University of Johannesburg for the opportunity to contribute to academic research and development. It has been an honour to serve this esteemed institution.”

Rafadi said prior to his name being disclosed, he made efforts to caution certain officials against doing so because he has been involved in a covert operation within the kidnapping task team.

“Despite this, my identity was disclosed publicly without any verification of my role, as clearly recorded in the investigation diary notes. This has compromised both my safety and professional integrity,” he said.

He said he has submitted his response to the commission which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

UJ previously told Sowetan that Rafadi, a private forensic investigator and crime expert, is a research associate at one of the university’s research chairs and not a full-time employee of the institution.

It also said Rafadi does not represent the institution in any official capacity.

During the testimony of an anonymous witness referred to as Witness X, a series of WhatsApp messages were shared as part of the evidence downloaded from criminally accused tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s cellphone.

The texts show how, on numerous occasions, Rafadi requested money from Matlala for fuel, rent, and institutional fees.

The chats, which showed their beneficial relationship, date back to December 2024.

According to the witness, Rafadi returned the favour by contributing to a media narrative that suited Matlala regarding the political killings task team.

The head of crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, had also revealed WhatsApp chats between Matlala and Rafadi during his testimony before the commission.

He alleged that Rafadi would obtain classified information and give it to Matlala, who then paid him for it.

Khumalo did not elaborate on what Matlala used the information for.

“Rafadi is linked to several high-ranking SAPS officials. Rafadi and Suleiman Kareem appear to be paid by Matlala for their access to senior SAPS members and their ability to advance the same goals pursued by [Brown] Mogotsi and to also leak sensitive police documents to Matlala.”

