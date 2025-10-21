Matric exams: No disruptions reported on first day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Class of 2025 at Tembisa West Secondary School officially kicked off their final exams on Wednesday./Thulani Mbele

The Class of 2025 began their final exams, with pupils across the country sitting for their first paper, Computer Applications Technology (CAT).

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed satisfaction with the smooth start of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, confirming that all districts commenced as scheduled without any disruptions or irregularities.

A total of 16,968 candidates sat for the three-hour CAT Paper 1 practical examination.

According to the department, only four examination centres recorded minor incidents, all of which were reported before the session began and swiftly resolved.

“We are encouraged by the level of preparedness and commitment displayed across our examination centres on the first day of the NSC exams. Our teams acted swiftly where challenges arose, ensuring that every learner was able to write under fair and conducive conditions,” said Chiloane.

At Tembisa West Secondary School, 228 matriculants are registered to write their final exams this year. Only seven sat for the CAT paper.

Pupils expressed a mix of excitement and nerves as they tackled their first paper.

Keabetswe Machacha said the paper was fair and appreciated that it accommodated his visual impairment.

“The paper was fine, as I prepared for it for a long time. The quality of the paper was very good; they accommodated people like me who are visually impaired. They used large fonts, which made it easier to read and understand the questions,” he said.

“I believe this worked in my favour because I was able to read and process the questions more quickly. It’s been a tough week of studying and sleepless nights, but I’m proud of how I managed today.”

Matshidiso Gumbi said although the paper was not too difficult, time management was her biggest challenge.

“I was not able to complete some of the questions in time. I wish we were given extra time. I think because I started studying late, that affected how I managed my time,” she said.

“Now I’m using previous exam papers to prepare for the upcoming subjects. I’ve learnt that even if you think you know a subject, you still need to prepare thoroughly and stay disciplined.”

Lwandle Masuku said he was confident about his performance.

“The paper was great. It just needed critical thinking. I’m determined to get a distinction,” he said.

“There’s a lot of pressure because everyone is counting on us to pass. My biggest struggle has been languages. I can’t afford tutors or extra textbooks that would help me improve, but I’m giving it my best.”

Chiloane said they will continue to monitor all centres across Gauteng to ensure the smooth administration of this crucial assessment.