Mchunu set to return to ad hoc committee for more evidence

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 16, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to return before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday for further submission of evidence.

The committee is investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his televised briefing on July 6.

Here are the key things Mchunu told the committee during his appearance last week.

His December 31 directive disbanding the political killings task team was lawful and he stands by it. “I stand by my letter and it was legitimate and it was proper that I raised that matter.” He said it was not true that there was any ulterior motive behind his decision.

The political killings task team had to be disbanded because the ministry of police could not keep funding a unit that was only operating in one corner of the country while people were being murdered all over SA. “Even if the team does well, it is not going to assist with the killings happening in the Cape Flats,” said Mchunu.

There was no meeting specifically about the political killings task team. “There was no dedicated meeting to discuss the PKTT before I wrote the letter of directives. You don’t run a department like that. Just because you have colleagues, you don’t have to discuss matters with them. This is a political task team in SAPS. Don’t equate it to overall policing in SA. I didn’t consult with the team. Don’t make me feel guilty because I’m not guilty,” he said.

The disbandment of the team was discussed on November 1 and again on November 22. He said the task team was never meant to be permanent and was even referred to as a project.

He worked on the PKTT disbandment letter with his legal adviser, Vusi Pikoli, the former prosecutions boss.

Since Mkhwanazi’s explosive press conference on July 6, “I’m wearing Gen Mkhwanazi ... I’m smelling Gen Mkhwanazi ... and this is the first opportunity that I’m getting to explain myself”.

His chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, told him that Mkhwanazi was angry about the letter disbanding the political killings task team and the freezing of crime intelligence appointments. Mchunu said he then advised Nkabinde to record his conversation with Mkhwanazi. “We don’t record people. I am not aware of anybody in my office who has ever recorded a person, but in this instance, it’s me who advised the chief of staff to say, ‘You may need to record your conversation with Gen Mkhwanazi because of the threats. It was not because of the commission.”

He briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa about the political killings task team and Ramaphosa agreed with its disbandment.