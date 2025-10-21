Officer tells inquiry of bribery bid by top cop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police recovered 15 used cartridges in the car that was allegedly used in the murder of a Vaal engineer Armand Swart./Supplied

A police officer has told the Madlanga commission that a top Gauteng cop told him and his two colleagues that there were “envelopes” for them to not oppose bail in the case of suspects accused of killing Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Testifying on Monday, Witness 1, whose identity can’t be disclosed, said when they were busy with investigations, the head of organised crime, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, called him and two other offices in the Swart case to his office in Pretoria.

“Gen Shibiri told us that the suspects [in the Swart matter] were dangerous, with links to a very dangerous man known as ‘Mswazi’, who was a ‘ruthless’ person in the taxi industry, who died earlier last year.”

“He told us that there were three envelopes that were an offer floating around for the suspects to get bail. One envelope will be for the investigating officer, the other one will be for the magistrate, while the last one will be for the prosecutor.

Katiso “KT” Molefe and Michael Pule Tau in the Alexandra Magistrate’s court where they appeared in July for the alleged murder of DJ Sumbody. (Thapelo Morebudi)

“... and by envelopes we understood that it meant money even though he did not say money. He said there were three envelopes flying around to make sure that these people get bail.”

According to the witness, Shibiri also confirmed the suspects were linked to a Hawks official only known as “Zungu”.

He said Shibiri told them that there will be a lot of resistance even from the police, but he did not elaborate.

The witness said a man called Vusi Ndlala later invited him and his two colleagues probing Swart’s murder to a party at 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa. He said they were uncomfortable because Shibiri was also there.

Swart died under a hail of bullets outside his workplace, Q Tech, last year.

In his testimony, the officer laid bare how the investigations into Swart’s assassination unfolded and what they found shortly after the murder, which led to the suspects’ capture within a few hours of the shooting.

He testified that after Swart was shot 23 times, police found a Mercedes Benz Viano in Bramley, northern Johannesburg, parked in the middle of the road. Inside the car were Johannesburg detective Michael Tau and Musa Kekana. Both were arrested.

He said inside the car was evidence that helped them link Tau and Kekana to the murder.

“Among the recoveries were four cellphones, with one cellphone being a burner phone [which does not have internet capabilities]. Suspects use this phone with the belief that when they use it, they cannot be traced.

“There were used cartridges in a plastic bag; these 15 cartridges later helped us in the murder case of [Swart] crime scene. When we asked about the cartridges, [Tau] said they belonged to his brother, who is a hunter and had left them inside the car because he was using the car,” said Witness A.

The witness also said inside the Viano was a rim of a Mercedes Benz as well as set of number plates

Investigations then led them to Kekana’s house, where police recovered a Hyundai i20, which allegedly had three firearms.

According to the witness, the guns were later linked to multiple murders.

Last month, Brig Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the national police, confirmed that the seized firearms had been linked to 18 murders, which include those of, among others, Swart as well as DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards.

The witness did not state the location where the car was found but said CCTV footage has shown that it was used to follow Swart the day before he was killed.

Further investigations led police to a filling station along the R59 where Tiego Mabusela was found inside a Mercedes Benz C-Class, he said.

“Mabusela was stuck there with his rim damaged and this is the vehicle that I mentioned that was seen earlier on at the crime scene before the shooting of Armand Swart,” he said.

According to the witness, phone records later revealed that Tau had been in communication with Katiso “KT” Molefe days leading to the assassination of Swart.

On April 13, said the witness, Tau received a message from Molefe with the name and cellphone number of a person who was identified as an employee of Q Tech.

It seems that Tau tried to get more information about Swart that was given to him by Molefe from a person called Lerato, the witness said.

“Lerato was interviewed [by police], and a statement was obtained from her that indeed she was requested to identify the person who works for Q Tech,” the witness said.

Afterwards, the witness said, Tau forwarded internet photos of Q Tech employees with a message that “this must be them”.

Shortly after Swart was killed, Tau texted Molefe, “Abuti re sharp ne” (Brother, we are fine).

The commission is expected to continue on Tuesday.

