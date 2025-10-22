Malema mum on his ‘relationship’ with suspended top cop Sibiya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema has refused to be drawn to comment on his alleged relationship with suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

It emerged at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday that Malema is close friends with Sandton entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo and Sibiya.

“Witness A” has told the commission that Nxumalo and Sibiya have connections to alleged drug cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe.

“He [Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri] told me that Molefe is part of the group of five individuals with an interest in mining in the North West.

“He also said another guy is a tall Zulu guy known as Ze Nxumalo. He said Nxumalo is a close friend of Julius Malema, who turns [out] to be close with Gen Sibiya,” said Witness A.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Questions have since been raised about whether this was the reason Malema skipped the parliamentary ad hoc proceedings when Sibiya testified.

The ad hoc committee is also investigating the same allegations as the Madlanga commission.

During Malema’s absence, ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said Malema could not attend “due to prior engagements”.

The EFF was still represented by another party member.

When Sowetan contacted Malema for comment on his friendship with Sibiya on Tuesday, he responded: “Mxm, sies”.

He posted on X: “ Baloyi [witches] ! You won’t find me in the wrong places.”

Witness A, who cannot be named, said after he arrested Molefe, he was told about the dangerous connections that Molefe had.

Molefe is the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was in April 2024 shot 23 times after his company, Q Tech, flagged a Transnet multimillion tender irregularity.

Molefe is also linked to the killing of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards, who were sprayed with bullets in November 2023.

Witness A said on the day that Molefe was arrested, they were met with resistance and challenges. He said when they arrived, they met an individual that was armed with a loaded rifle and a shotgun, while Molefe had a pistol.

He said as they continued with their operation, members of the Hawks arrived under the instructions of their principal, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and asked for the details of the case.

“It was odd; it’s not a usual thing because even in my experience ... if you are conducting an operation and you find another team doing another operation, you don’t interfere with their work,” he said.

He said after they dealt with the members of the Hawks, they heard a helicopter hovering over the house.

“From this I called my commanders and asked for protection. I told them that we may have a problem here because we would be outnumbered as they are up there and we are on the ground,” he said.

He said they later learnt that the helicopter was driven by chief operator of traffic George Raftopolis under the instructions of an official from the Hawks, who informed him that there were bogus police outside Molefe’s home.

He said there were a lot of people outside Molefe’s house who came to support him, including a man claiming to be his lawyer.

Witness A said all the experience made him conclude that he was dealing with a criminal of a different calibre.

He said he also got a call from the head of crime intelligence, Maj-Gen Shibiri, which started casually, but he ended up getting a warning that Molefe is connected to dangerous people who don’t have a heart and would do anything to get their way.

He also stated that Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe, who was an employee of Transnet, is still wanted in connection with Swart’s murder.

The commission’s hearing continues.

