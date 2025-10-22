Manhunt for four teens linked to fatal Westbury shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says crime intelligence officers, detectives, and uniformed police have been deployed to track down four teenagers believed to be behind the deadly Westbury shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers and left five others injured.

The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s only a matter of time before police apprehend them,” Masemola said.

“We are receiving constant updates on progress made in tackling gang violence in this and other hotspot areas in the province.”

Masemola linked the shooting to so-called “lolly lounges”, informal hangouts where teenagers reportedly skip school and use drugs.

“I have instructed the provincial commissioner of Gauteng to deal decisively with these lolly lounges where these children in all these hotspot areas are allegedly bunking school to sit and smoke drugs there at these lounges. We are coming after the owners of these houses and those that are supplying the drugs.”

He said police are also investigating how children as young as 13 years old are gaining access to firearms.

“We are aware that older gang members are using children as runners to evade justice. We will find these handlers and make them answer for destroying the future of these young children,” he said.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, Sophiatown officers responded to the shooting on Croesus Street, Westbury, around 1 pm.

“The teenagers were approached by four suspects on foot, three carrying firearms, who opened fire without saying a word before fleeing the scene,” Muridili said.

The victims, aged 14 to 19, were rushed to the hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival.

The incident has reignited concerns about escalating gang-related violence in the province.

Masemola said the Gauteng anti-gang unit operating in eight communities ridden by gang activity, including Westbury, Langlaagte, Reiger Park, Eldorado Park, and others, continues to combat crime in a bid to enhance public safety.

“In a period of four months from June to September, the unit has arrested 176 suspects for crimes which include murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of drugs, highlighting the police’s determination to reduce gang-related crimes.”

