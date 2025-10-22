Mchunu denies any ties to drug cartels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has dismissed allegations that his decision to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) was influenced by ties to drug cartels or politically connected individuals.

In his testimony before the parliamentary ad hoc committee, Mchunu insisted that his motives were rooted in fighting violent crime and ensuring accountability within the police service.

During questioning by the PA’s MP Ashley Sauls, Mchunu was confronted with testimony suggesting that the “rush” to disband the unit, responsible for investigating political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal, was meant to “protect drug cartels” or what one witness described as the “Big Five”.

Mchunu rejected the claim outright, saying that his decision was not about shielding anyone but rather about restructuring resources to address broader national concerns.

“Well, I’m saying that if you consider everything you have been saying, although I didn’t go through those lengthy calculations, what is generally reflected and observed is that, on one hand, political killings are decreasing. The cases are declining.

“However, you are funding at a level that leads to the conclusion that there’s something disproportionate here.

”When you move out of KZN and look at the national context, you see that you are facing a serious problem across the board, including in other areas such as detectives, DPCI [Hawks], and so on. Therefore, you are bound to review how you use your budget,” he said.

Sauls also questioned Mchunu about his description of Browm Mogotsi as a comrade.

Mchunu responded that their association was within the normal political context of the ANC.

“Yes, the term ‘comrade’ can be used formally, but also loosely to refer to someone within the party. The context differs,” he said.

He maintained that he no longer saw value in the PKTT and stood by his decision to disband it.

When ActionSA MP Dereleen James asked why the unit could not be redirected to the Cape Flats, Mchunu said that a broader operational plan was already in motion.

“The plan that I had for the Cape Flats was that once we have a new division coming up – that we decided on last year, an operation and response service – we would then be able to optimally use all the units like the task force, the national intervention unit, TRT [tactical response team], and POP [public order policing], and give them intelligence capacity.

“In other words, tie them in with crime intelligence. Bring the numbers required to the Cape Flats through the national commission, and make them get detailed information about who owns what in terms of firearms and who the criminal gangs are that are operating here,” he said.