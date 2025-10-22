Pig farm murders: Witness describes how he shot victims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A state witness has testified that he used a .303 rifle on the night that he and his boss shot two women who were scavenging for expired food on a Limpopo farm and then tossed their bodies into a pigsty.

Adrian Rudolph de Wet, 21, a state witness in the murders of Maria Makgato, 45, and Locadia Ndlovu, 34, told the Polokwane high court: “Yes, I am the only one who used the point 303 rifle. On the night it was dark, but I could see figures of people approaching. I shouldered the rifle, closed off one eye and aimed at the people.”

The two women were part of a group who went to Zacharia Johannes Olivier’s pig farm to scavenge for expired food that was regularly dumped there by a Clover truck.

Olivier and his worker, William Musora, are on trial for two charges of premeditated murder, one of attempted murder and one of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Musora, who is from Zimbabwe, has also been charged with being in South Africa illegally. They have pleaded not guilty.

De Wet revealed that he and Olivier had hidden in the dark on the night of August 17 last year and waited for the group and shot at them as they approached.

In his testimony last week, de Wet said Olivier was not happy that people were “stealing” his pigs’ food.

The defence team revealed on Wednesday that they had obtained an independent ballistic report which showed that Makhato and Ndlovu were each killed by a single bullet.

Mashao Theka, Makgato’s 46-year-old friend, told the court she was shocked when news broke that the two women were shot and killed at the farm and that her friend was one of them.

Calling for justice, she said: “I get emotional every time I hear details of how my friend died on that horrendous day. Yes, I agree that they stole the dairy products, but why kill them and throw their bodies into the pigsty?”

De Wet said that they destroyed the firearms used to kill the two women and buried them in a borehole.

Theka said police should dig up the borehole, as she suspects there may be more bodies there.

“The young one recently graduated from crèche, and her mother was not there to witness it,” she said, adding that Makgato’s 22-year-old son had now become the family’s breadwinner.

