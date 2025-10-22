R800k fine for truck operator with expired licence and unpaid fines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A freight truck operator has been fined R800,000 for operating with an expired licence and many unpaid traffic fines.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the fine was issued during a joint law enforcement operation.

“The operator was recently stopped during a routine freight compliance blitz conducted at South Coast Road and Solomon Mhlangu Drive,” she said.

The operation was part of Transport Month activities and was led by the eThekwini transport authority (ETA) in collaboration with metro police, fire services, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and the Border Management Authority.

“The operation focused on ensuring freight trucks comply with key regulations such as vehicle weight limits, permits and roadworthiness. Authorities also uncovered fraudulent dangerous goods permits, leading to the arrest of a woman allegedly involved in producing fake documentation.

“Counterfeit regulatory stamps and altered permits were confiscated during the operation,” said Sisilana.

ETA road safety senior manager Ravina Sewlall said non-compliance and unroadworthy vehicles remain a major challenge.

She said operators were fined R5,000 for failure to display a dangerous goods certificate, R2,500 for failure to renew the certificate, and R1,500 for failure to maintain fire extinguishers.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly warned that transporting hazardous materials without proper certification poses serious risks and urged operators to ensure compliance.

