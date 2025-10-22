WATCH | Amapanyaza will cease to exist - Lesufi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the province’s traffic wardens will temporarily cease operating in their current capacity as they prepare to undergo a formal training programme lasting between 18 and 36 months to become fully fledged Gauteng Traffic Officers. Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province’s crime prevention wardens will cease to exist in their current form as they prepare to undergo a formal training programme to turn them into fully-fledged Gauteng traffic officers.

Lesufi made the announcement on Wednesday and said the decision follows ongoing confusion around the wardens’ legitimacy and the scope of their powers.

WATCH | Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the Amapanyaza will stop their duties temporarily to undergo 18–36 months of training to become full Gauteng traffic officers.



Video: Veli Nhlapo pic.twitter.com/5ALn3k73Lk — Sowetan (@SowetanLIVE) October 22, 2025

“We have one general who says the structure is illegal and another who says it is legal,” Lesufi said. “In December, about 400 wardens were given certificates as peace officers, but the process was abruptly stopped, leaving us with some who are peace officers and others who are not within the same unit.”

He added that conflicting communications from national and provincial police authorities have also contributed to uncertainty about the wardens’ legal standing.

Two weeks ago during his testimony before parliament’s ad-hoc committee, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he had previously raised the illegality of the unit during one of the meetings of the police board of commissioners.

Mkhwanazi said that while Lesufi had good intentions, Amapanyaza should not, by law, exist.

“I raised that in the [police] BOC (board of commissioners), and I said this is illegal. It is against the law; the premier must be advised. He’s got good intentions, but it cannot be done,” said Mkhwanazi at the time.

In December, about 400 wardens were given certificates as peace officers, but the process was abruptly stopped, leaving us with some who are peace officers and others who are not within the same unit. — Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi said he did not want to allow the wardens to be a sore point that harms the relationship with the SAPS.

“We swallowed our pride, we are pulling them out so the focus is not our differences [but] is what brings us together and retrain them to be an additional resource to push back crime,” he said.

According to Lesufi, the provincial government will migrate the traffic wardens into an existing legitimate provincial law enforcement unit that operates under a clear constitutional mandate.

“They will cease to function in their current format and undergo training to join the unit. This does not mean they will disappear from the streets; they will continue to operate until they have completed all the necessary training,” he explained.

“To fight crime, if you lose legitimacy, there’s no impact,” he warned.

“If the unit is under-resourced, under-trained, or not recognised, it places us in the hands of criminals.”

He said the training programme will run for 18 to 36 months, after which those who meet the requirements will be absorbed as Gauteng traffic police officers.

Sowetan